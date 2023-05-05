Durban FilmMart 2023 returns with African Constellations theme

The Durban FilmMart (DFM), will return for its 14th edition under the theme African Constellations from 21 - 24 July 2023 in Durban.

DFM in 2022. Source: Supplied.

The DFM welcomes attendees back to an in-person experience for its four day industry programme, marking a significant milestone in the wake of the digital shift, with content being made available online later within the DFM footprint. Thematically, DFM 2023 will celebrate the champions of film industry, contemplating a vision for a future-forward African Star System for current and future professionals.

Constellations

Inspired by the constellations in the sky, DFM will highlight each film project as a world of its own. This seeks to reveal the unique filmic facets of our diverse and abundant continent.

“This year, DFM will blaze a trail for in-person networking and collaboration in the African film industry, bridging the gap between creativity and connectivity”, explains Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI). “The extensive programme aims to reach and unite seasoned and emerging film professionals and the broader film community, which we believe will ignite the spark for new film concepts and great ideas to push the film industry into new dimensions of filmmaking.”

Diaspora

With African and African Diaspora interests as its centre, the 14th DFM industry programme will feature 20 live action and eight animation projects in development in the Pitch and Finance Forum. The industry programme will present masterclasses, panel discussions and roundtables under the following streams – DFM Conversations and Masterclasses, Durban Does Docs, Animation@DFM, Talking Cents and SA in Focus.

The Durban FilmMart Institute’s says its values of inclusivity, diversity and accessibility are reflected in the various sessions offered, including those on Women in Film, Economically Marginalised Communities, Queer Representation, Africa in the Diaspora, Relationships Between the Global South and Global North, and South to South Partnerships.

Full programme details will be announced in due course.