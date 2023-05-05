Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IMC ConferenceHybrid Media ConsultingBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaEast Coast RadioPrimedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalOrnicoKeys CommunicationsBizcommunity.comeMediaNewzroom AfrikaOFM RadioHuman8DentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Durban FilmMart 2023 returns with African Constellations theme

5 May 2023
The Durban FilmMart (DFM), will return for its 14th edition under the theme African Constellations from 21 - 24 July 2023 in Durban.
DFM in 2022. Source: Supplied.
DFM in 2022. Source: Supplied.

The DFM welcomes attendees back to an in-person experience for its four day industry programme, marking a significant milestone in the wake of the digital shift, with content being made available online later within the DFM footprint. Thematically, DFM 2023 will celebrate the champions of film industry, contemplating a vision for a future-forward African Star System for current and future professionals.

Constellations

Inspired by the constellations in the sky, DFM will highlight each film project as a world of its own. This seeks to reveal the unique filmic facets of our diverse and abundant continent.

Spike Lee is the first Creative Maker of the year Award. Source: Instagram.
Spike Lee awarded first Cannes Lions Creative Maker of the year Award

28 Apr 2023

“This year, DFM will blaze a trail for in-person networking and collaboration in the African film industry, bridging the gap between creativity and connectivity”, explains Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI). “The extensive programme aims to reach and unite seasoned and emerging film professionals and the broader film community, which we believe will ignite the spark for new film concepts and great ideas to push the film industry into new dimensions of filmmaking.”

Diaspora

With African and African Diaspora interests as its centre, the 14th DFM industry programme will feature 20 live action and eight animation projects in development in the Pitch and Finance Forum. The industry programme will present masterclasses, panel discussions and roundtables under the following streams – DFM Conversations and Masterclasses, Durban Does Docs, Animation@DFM, Talking Cents and SA in Focus.

The Durban FilmMart Institute’s says its values of inclusivity, diversity and accessibility are reflected in the various sessions offered, including those on Women in Film, Economically Marginalised Communities, Queer Representation, Africa in the Diaspora, Relationships Between the Global South and Global North, and South to South Partnerships.

Full programme details will be announced in due course.

NextOptions
Read more: Film, Show, Durban, Durban Film Mart, Magdalene Reddy

Related

Siblings present first locally produced digital series from Disney Africa
Siblings present first locally produced digital series from Disney Africa3 hours ago
Spike Lee is the first Creative Maker of the year Award. Source: Instagram.
Spike Lee awarded first Cannes Lions Creative Maker of the year Award28 Apr 2023
The Animation School won two Silver Awards.
The Animation School wins 3 Awards at NY Festivals TV & Film Awards19 Apr 2023
Source © Warner Bros. TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film with themed weekends such DC Universe Weekend
TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film17 Apr 2023
The Athletic Coup Film Festival: Call for entries is now open
The CoupThe Athletic Coup Film Festival: Call for entries is now open11 Apr 2023
Source:
DW Akademie Film Development Fund announces fund recipients24 Mar 2023
Image supplied. Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes is a new animated action-adventure series developed and co-produced by South African animation studio Triggerfish
New animated action-adventure series by Triggerfish premieres in US23 Mar 2023
Source:
Durban International Film Festival all set for 44th edition8 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz