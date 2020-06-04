ACA and CPA to provide guidance on Level 3 advertising film shoot regulations

Following an agreement between the CPA and government, the ACA and the CPA will be providing much-needed advice and guidance to the advertising industry this coming week with respect to what creatives should be keeping in mind when conceptualising shoots during Level 3.

Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

The advertising industry was given the all-clear at the start of May to return to the workplace following updated directions published by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in the Government Gazette. Under Level 3 restrictions, the economy has been given a further boost and economic activity across a broader range of industries is now allowed.



CPA Protocols

The relaxed restrictions included the film industry, which was, and are subject to restrictions and protocols as Gazetted. These include abiding by a set of industry protocols (



On Wednesday 27 May, the Association for Communication and Advertising held a joint meeting with the Commercial Producers Association of South Africa to discuss the logistics of shooting under Level 3 restrictions, the importance of adhering to regulations and highlighting the importance of support for the local production sector.



Specific topics covered client concerns and insurance, creative considerations, pitching, the additional budget required for Covid-19 compliance, CPA Protocols and other relevant industry protocols among others.



Assisting and guiding interested parties

A follow up online conference is to be held on Wednesday 10th June from 10h30 – 12h00 in order to assist and guide interested parties in making sense of the regulations. Understanding the regulations is absolutely critical as failure to adhere to them will jeopardise not only the production company and advertising agency who will be seen as operating recklessly, but risk the entire industry’s ability to do business at level 3.



Critically, the CPA requests that all agencies and clients to be aware of protocols when working on the

creative/script for a shoot in order to mitigate any losses that could possibly be incurred should the shoot flout the regulations. Furthermore, the additional protocols will add costs to any production and the time required on set to fulfil the protocols also needs to be taken into consideration.



To this end, within the context of its #ACACaresCovid19 platform, the ACA urges all relevant advertising agency personnel, from creatives and client service, to strategists and management to attend the meeting in order to be brought up to speed and receive clarity and understanding of the Government/CPA agreement in respect of film shoots.



To RSVP for the meeting, please email az.oc.asaca@einalem .



