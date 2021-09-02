Don't miss the NWU Gallery's latest online exhibitions

With two new online exhibitions, the North-West University (NWU) Gallery is still committed to entertaining art lovers from the safety of their own homes.
It is currently showcasing The Smile Artists Africa’s “Mantariana Mbokodo Musings” and Ms Simone’s “NOT ANOTHER HAIR SHOW” online exhibitions from 9 August to 17 September.You strike a woman, you strike a rock
Showcasing at the NWU Botanical Gardens gallery, “Mantariana Mbokodo” is the artistic work of five South African female artists, highlighting their unique craft and the evolution of art and women in South Africa.
With this exhibition, Lerato Motau, Phumzile Buthelezi, Mel Madiba, Lebohang Motaung, and Nompumelelo Ngoma aim to celebrate the originality and collective power and strength of women.
The South African woman has historically shown her strength of character as well as creativity in finding solutions to the challenges of modern living, and these artists examine the meaning of femininity in the modern South African context.
Click here to view the exhibition: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dVgG6KuDKB8All things hair
Curated by Ms Simone, an art consultancy company, “NOT ANOTHER HAIR SHOW” is being showcased at the NWU’s Main Gallery.
The inspiration for the exhibition is derived from Tshegofatso Seoka’s dissertation titled: “Hair politics: An examination of the aesthetics of black female hair in the work of select African artists”.
The dissertation highlights the politics of black hair and hairstyling practices and choices, interrogating the dynamics of beauty within various socio-specific communities in Africa and the diaspora.
The exhibition features an array of artworks stemming from multiple disciplines by 14 contemporary South African artists. These include sculptures, drawings, paintings, pyrography, photography, and digital illustrations, all reflective of the diverse nature of black women’s hairstyles.
Click here to view the exhibition: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UMwuZwyEGzN