Business and Arts South Africa
#MEX Music Exchange Interview South Africa

#MEX Music Exchange

Africa

#MusicExchange: Namakau Star releases latest single Boomerang

11 Oct 2023
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
Namakau Star, the enigmatic and trendsetting artist, released her much-anticipated single Boomerang recently.

The song, a collaborative effort with The Planetoids, serves as a testament to Namakau Star's distinctive artistry and her ability to craft a world that seamlessly merges the futuristic with the nostalgic. The track promises to captivate audiences with its engaging melodies, rich harmonies, and thought-provoking lyrics.

What is your purpose?

My purpose is to create music as well as be my most authentic self and share that without reserve and teach others how to live in their truth through their creative efforts.

What does music mean to you?

In the wise words of the late great Fela Kuti, music is a very spiritual thing and it is the reason why I have expanded so much as a human.

Image supplied
Image supplied

My music is about…

My Music is about the lived experience of humanity, love and self-actualisation.

What is your motto?

You are exactly where you need to be.

Fame is about…

Being hyper visible and accessible to the world at large.

Retirement will happen when…

When I am not on this earth.

I don't do…

Negativity.

I would love to co-write with…

Shekinah.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Putting my toes in the grass and laughing with my inner child, travelling and connecting with people.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Performing it live on stage.

The song you must do during every show?

Floating

Any funny moments on stage?

I am honestly laughing with the audience about how weird earth is 80 percent of the time.

My heroes are…

Namakau Star!

My style icon is…

Rihanna.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

My grandfather, because he taught me the importance of being open minded and real and he named his first album after me.

What is your most treasured possession?

My microphone.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Double Jamey and Lime.

Dream gig to do?

Coachella.

What makes you stand out?

My un apologetic diplomatic big sister energy, the aunt you invite to the cookout.

Any nicknames?

Nama Yeezus, Nama, The Vibe Goddess

Image supplied
Image supplied

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I would probably be a motivational speaker or copywriter.

Pick five words to describe yourself.

Eccentric, funny, resilient, humble and diplomatic.

Must have songs on my Spotify playlist

Boomerang - Namakau Star
Dance Therapy - Manana
You Got - Laura Mvula
See You Again
 - Tyler The Creator
Tyla - Water

Greatest movie ever made?

Interstellar

What book are you reading?

The Power of Now

What song changed your life?

Genie in a Bottle - Christina Aguilera

Who do you love?

My Dad, manager and besties.

What is your favorite word?

Purr...

Top of your bucket list?

A Grammy.

Your greatest achievement?

Touring Germany as an independent artist.

What do you complain about most often?

Not being rich.

What is your biggest fear?

Not actualising my goals.

Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Martin Myers, #MusicExchange, South African artists, Namakau Star, South African singers

