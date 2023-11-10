Industries

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Africa


Rosond unveils 2024 bursary programme, calls for applications

10 Nov 2023
Drilling solutions technology provider Rosond has announced the opening of applications for its 2024 bursary programme.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The bursaries are designed to uplift first to third-year students, aged 18 to 30, who demonstrate exceptional dedication to their studies with a GPA of 60% or higher.

“Our support extends to a wide array of study fields, including IT, mining, finance, geology, engineering, environmental management, supply chain, data sciences, human resources, occupational health and safety, and trades,” says Rosond.

Freddah Motloung, employee relations officer at Rosond, highlights: “Over the past four years, Rosond has successfully allocated over R14.5m towards supporting talented students.”

Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their applications for the Rosond 2024 Bursary Programme by the deadline of 30 November 2023.

Please note that beneficiaries must be from specific targeted communities in the Northern Cape, North West, Limpopo, and Gauteng. For a detailed breakdown, see the attached flyer.

All applications should be sent directly to moc.dnosor@hadderf and include the following essential documents:

  • Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV)
  • Certified copy of ID
  • Certified copy of Matric certificate or academic record
  • Latest financial statement or quote from their respective tertiary institution
  • A compelling motivational letter
  • Proof of Address (Please note that bursaries are only open to specific qualifying areas)
  • Proof of registration with a tertiary institution
  • Evidence of combined household income of parents/guardians
