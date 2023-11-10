Rosond unveils 2024 bursary programme, calls for applications

Drilling solutions technology provider Rosond has announced the opening of applications for its 2024 bursary programme.

The bursaries are designed to uplift first to third-year students, aged 18 to 30, who demonstrate exceptional dedication to their studies with a GPA of 60% or higher.

“Our support extends to a wide array of study fields, including IT, mining, finance, geology, engineering, environmental management, supply chain, data sciences, human resources, occupational health and safety, and trades,” says Rosond.

Freddah Motloung, employee relations officer at Rosond, highlights: “Over the past four years, Rosond has successfully allocated over R14.5m towards supporting talented students.”

Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their applications for the Rosond 2024 Bursary Programme by the deadline of 30 November 2023.

Please note that beneficiaries must be from specific targeted communities in the Northern Cape, North West, Limpopo, and Gauteng. For a detailed breakdown, see the attached flyer.

All applications should be sent directly to moc.dnosor@hadderf and include the following essential documents: