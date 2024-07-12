Shoprite invites applications for bursaries for 2024/2025 academic year

The Shoprite Group is inviting high-achieving students with a passion for retail to apply to its bursary programme.

Ghea Warnich and Sha-Abaan Slamang | Source: Shoprite Group

Students enrolled for degree studies in accounting, biological sciences, information technology, logistics and supply chain, retail business management, food sciences, and agricultural sciences can apply for funding from 1 July to 30 September 2024 for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The bursary covers tuition and on-campus accommodation and provides a monthly grocery allowance as well as access to the Group’s Employee Wellness Programme.

Most beneficiaries are offered employment upon graduation and receive on-the-job training to ensure a seamless transition into the business where they can explore many career options.

Sha-Abaan Slamang, 25, from Malmesbury, joined the Group in 2021 after the retailer funded his BCom Honours degree from Stellenbosch University. His journey has taken him from logistics to his current role of data analyst at ShopriteX, the group’s innovation hub.

Chartered accountant Ghea Warnich, 26, from Durbanville, is settling into her new role as third party financial manager just five months after completing her South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) articles. The group funded her BAcc and Honours degree from Stellenbosch University.

To apply, click here.