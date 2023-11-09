Embark on an unforgettable journey to find your freedom with EcoTraining #FindYourFreedom

Instructor, Richard Davis’ true freedom means connecting with nature on a deeper level.

“Our days are only regulated by the rising and setting of the sun and this just allows us to get back in tune with nature and embrace freedom,” said Davis.

Imagine walking in the footsteps of a field guide or diving deep into the intricate ecosystems that make up Mother Nature herself. Whether you are a budding conservationist or simply an enthusiast, EcoTraining offers you the key to your own version of freedom.

At EcoTraining, your quest for freedom begins with the choice of a Wildlife Enthusiast Short Courses or the 1-year Professional Field Guide Course.

The Professional Field Guide Course allows you to work with highly qualified instructors and complete a series of separate certificate courses in wilderness medicine, animal tracking, advanced rifle handling, FGASA Nature site guide NQF2 training, FGASA Apprentice Trails Guide training and advanced birding.

These subjects are taught through exciting wilderness walks and game drives each day as well as interesting lectures in their open-air bush classroom in up to four camps.

The course also included a 5- to 6-month placement programme where you’ll get to work with professional staff and management at a property in order to develop your newly acquired skills. This hands-on experience will be invaluable as you put your skills to the test and gain real-world experience in the field.

At the end of the course graduates will walk away with practical experience in the safari industry, a variety of certificates and invaluable knowledge.

#findyourfreedom with EcoTraining and start your conservation journey today!

Visit www.ecotraining.co.za for more information.

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. All courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.