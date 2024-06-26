Sasol announces 2025 bursary opportunities for learners

This programme is designed to support exceptional young talent from Sasol Mining’s fence-line communities in the Free State, Mpumalanga, and Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng. Applications are open until 19 July 2024.
Monica Luwes, manager of the Graduate Centre and Development Programme, says:
“The Sasol Mining Fence-line Bursary Programme aims to attract outstanding students to pursue full-time undergraduate degree studies in engineering, science, and technology at recognised South African universities.
“This comprehensive bursary covers tuition fees, provides a living allowance, and psychosocial support, among other offerings.”
Applicants who will be enrolled as first to fourth-year students in 2025 at a South African University can apply for bursaries in the following disciplines:
To be eligible for the bursary, applicants must be South African citizens by birth, reside permanently in Sasol’s fence-line communities and will have to be registered for full-time studies towards an undergraduate degree at a public South African university or university of technology in 2025.
The following are the minimum requirements for application:
Interested and eligible students are encouraged to submit their applications by latest 19 July 2024. All notifications regarding the status of applications will be provided by the end of November 2024. For more information on the application process and to apply, please visit www.sasolbursaries.com.