Sasol announces 2025 bursary opportunities for learners

Sasol has announced the opening of applications for its Sasol Mining Fence-line Bursary Programme.

This programme is designed to support exceptional young talent from Sasol Mining’s fence-line communities in the Free State, Mpumalanga, and Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng. Applications are open until 19 July 2024.

Monica Luwes, manager of the Graduate Centre and Development Programme, says:

“The Sasol Mining Fence-line Bursary Programme aims to attract outstanding students to pursue full-time undergraduate degree studies in engineering, science, and technology at recognised South African universities.

“This comprehensive bursary covers tuition fees, provides a living allowance, and psychosocial support, among other offerings.”

Eligible fields of study

Applicants who will be enrolled as first to fourth-year students in 2025 at a South African University can apply for bursaries in the following disciplines:

Engineering/engineering technology: electrical, electronic, industrial, mechanical, and mining

Mine surveying (University of Johannesburg only)

Geology (Honours degree mandatory)

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the bursary, applicants must be South African citizens by birth, reside permanently in Sasol’s fence-line communities and will have to be registered for full-time studies towards an undergraduate degree at a public South African university or university of technology in 2025.

The following are the minimum requirements for application:

Grade 12 results for first-year and second-year applicants

Previous year academic results for second, third, and fourth-year applicants

Full academic record from the start date of studies to present

Proof of registration for full-time studies in 2024 if applicable

Proof of permanent home residence (municipality and district)

Willingness to undergo online psychometric testing

Interested and eligible students are encouraged to submit their applications by latest 19 July 2024. All notifications regarding the status of applications will be provided by the end of November 2024. For more information on the application process and to apply, please visit www.sasolbursaries.com.