Help support the Safripol Toy Campaign

14 Nov 2022
Issued by: KAP Industrial Holdings
Safripol, in partnership with The Angel Network and Toy Kingdom have been running their annual Toy Collection Campaign to collect donated pre-loved toys to be re-gifted to underprivileged children this Festive Season. So far, we have collected 35,728 toys from our school and corporate partners. Please support us in getting to our goal of 50,000 toys, to create 50,000 smiles.
Help support the Safripol Toy Campaign

Many children never get to experience the sheer joy of owning a toy. The ‘Let’s Plastic Responsibly’ toy campaign started by Safripol in 2020, sets out to change this by collecting, refurbishing, and donating preloved toys to children’s homes and early childhood development centres across the country.

What started at five locations with 10 beneficiaries, has since grown to more than 101 locations around the country where people can donate preloved toys, which are then distributed to more than 50 organisations working and caring for underprivileged children.

There is no better feeling than bringing smiles to so many children’s faces, just by donating preloved toys. A small act of kindness that people take for granted results in making a huge impact on many children’s lives.

A sincere thank you to Unitrans for their unwavering assistance in the logistics of the toy campaign. Unitrans have implemented the collections and drop-offs of donated pre-loved toys from all the school and corporate partners countrywide. This is a total of 63 collections and deliveries thus far, with malls still to come. Thank you Unitrans for helping them unwrap a smile.

Clear out your cupboards and donate your pre-loved toys at any participating mall or Toy Kingdom or visit safripol.com for more information. We are collecting from 1 October to 30 November and 26 December to 15 January 2023.

Link to venues - https://www.safripol.com/toy-campaign-2022/

Help us, to help make a difference.
It’s the season for giving (responsibly).
Let's plastic responsibly!
www.safripol.com

KAP Industrial Holdings
KAP is a diversified industrial group consisting of logistics and manufacturing businesses.
