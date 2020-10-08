Branding News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#2020AfricaBrandSummit: Winners announced!

8 Oct 2020
The winners of the 2020 Africa Brand Summit Awards, which recognises tenacity and hard work in contributing towards a positive Africa as a brand were announced on Wednesday, 7 October at the summit's Gala Awards dinner. Victor Sibeko, CEO of Prisa, was the MC for the awards event, which brought together some of SA's leading marketing and business professionals, media, and government representatives.

Convenor of the Summit, Solly Moeng expressed his gratitude to sponsors and judges and congratulated the winners:
Thanks to our main Gala Awards sponsors, Total South Africa, Distell, and Zari Sparkling Grape, we were able to host a successful event that saw our independent panel of judges able to announce the winners and runners-up in 9 of 10 award categories. We also conferred the prestigious 2020 'Influencer of Influencers' Awards to Professor Patrick Lumumba, Dr Jon-Hans Coetzer, Ms Busisiwe Mavuso, and Dr Louise Van Rhyn. Africa Brand Summit Awards enable us to recognise the work of individuals and organisations who do good, despite some of the negativity we often experience.
#AfricaBrandSummit: Solly Moeng shares his passion and vision for Africa

WATCH: In this exclusive interview with Africa Brand Summit convenor, Solly Moeng, Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media editor Juanita Pienaar finds out more about the summit, Moeng's passion for Africa and his vision for the event going forward...

By Juanita Pienaar 18 Sep 2020


The other Award category winners are:
  • Corporate Influencer Brand - Sakeng
  • Citizen Influencer Brand - Anya Avis Nowbuth
  • SMME / Start-Up Influencer Brand - Darjyo
  • NGO Influencer Brand - Lydia Hlongwane
  • African Country / Continent Influencer Brand - Viacom CBS Network
  • Political Influencer Brand - Abdul W Patel /Ethicore
  • Community Builder Influencer Brand - Denzil Swarts
  • Media Influencer Brand - Bizcommunity
  • Education Influencer Brand - Fezekisa Group

The Africa Brand Summit is an annual event that underpins research on the current and evolving image/reputational status of Africa and a select key regional economic and political country drivers.
Comment

Read more: Bizcommunity, Solly Moeng, Africa Brand Summit

Related

Africa Brand Summit2 days to go until the hosting of the Africa Brand Summit2 days ago
#2020AfricaBrandSummit: Why reputation matters2 days ago
Bizcommunity.comOctober - The official start of the 4th quarter1 Oct 2020
Bizcommunity.comWin 1 of 10 BizListings through NSP Consultants28 Sep 2020
Africa Brand Summit#AfricaBrandSummit announces its 2020 Influencers of Influencers21 Sep 2020
Africa Brand SummitRegister now for the 2020 Africa Brand Summit14 Sep 2020
Bizcommunity.com#BizTrends2021 - write them, own them, make them possible14 Sep 2020
OrnicoMeasuring marketing and advertising spend trends in South Africa during the pandemic8 Sep 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz