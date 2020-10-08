2020AfricaBrandSummit: Winners announced!

The winners of the 2020 Africa Brand Summit Awards, which recognises tenacity and hard work in contributing towards a positive Africa as a brand were announced on Wednesday, 7 October at the summit's Gala Awards dinner. Victor Sibeko, CEO of Prisa, was the MC for the awards event, which brought together some of SA's leading marketing and business professionals, media, and government representatives.
Convenor of the Summit, Solly Moeng expressed his gratitude to sponsors and judges and congratulated the winners:
Thanks to our main Gala Awards sponsors, Total South Africa, Distell, and Zari Sparkling Grape, we were able to host a successful event that saw our independent panel of judges able to announce the winners and runners-up in 9 of 10 award categories. We also conferred the prestigious 2020 'Influencer of Influencers' Awards to Professor Patrick Lumumba, Dr Jon-Hans Coetzer, Ms Busisiwe Mavuso, and Dr Louise Van Rhyn. Africa Brand Summit Awards enable us to recognise the work of individuals and organisations who do good, despite some of the negativity we often experience.
WATCH: In this exclusive interview with Africa Brand Summit convenor, Solly Moeng, Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media editor Juanita Pienaar finds out more about the summit, Moeng's passion for Africa and his vision for the event going forward...
Juanita Pienaar 18 Sep 2020
The other Award category winners are:
- Corporate Influencer Brand - Sakeng
- Citizen Influencer Brand - Anya Avis Nowbuth
- SMME / Start-Up Influencer Brand - Darjyo
- NGO Influencer Brand - Lydia Hlongwane
- African Country / Continent Influencer Brand - Viacom CBS Network
- Political Influencer Brand - Abdul W Patel /Ethicore
- Community Builder Influencer Brand - Denzil Swarts
- Media Influencer Brand - Bizcommunity
- Education Influencer Brand - Fezekisa Group
The Africa Brand Summit is an annual event that underpins research on the current and evolving image/reputational status of Africa and a select key regional economic and political country drivers.