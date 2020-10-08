#2020AfricaBrandSummit: Winners announced!

The winners of the 2020 Africa Brand Summit Awards, which recognises tenacity and hard work in contributing towards a positive Africa as a brand were announced on Wednesday, 7 October at the summit's Gala Awards dinner. Victor Sibeko, CEO of Prisa, was the MC for the awards event, which brought together some of SA's leading marketing and business professionals, media, and government representatives.