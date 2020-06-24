The Waterfront Theatre School rebrands after almost 30 years - guided by Arora Online

The Waterfront Theatre School opened its doors in 1992, and quickly became known as the 'fame school' based on its reputation for producing triple threat performers who could sing, dance and act. Fast forward to 2019, and the V&A Heritage Committee decided it was time to return the Herbert Baker building to its original look. As the architectural facelift took place, the directors of the school used the time to reflect on how the brand has evolved in terms of its curriculum, offering and outlook. How could the institution stay true to its established, familiar ethos while refreshing the brand for the 21st century?

az.oc.enilnoarora@ofni

The Waterfront Theatre School approached Arora Online to reinvent their brand image and move the business into a modern context with a broader focus on all aspects of the creative industry. The project kicked off with an in-depth brand strategy workshop, to aid both Arora Online and the directors of the school grapple with what the brand means today, and how best to position it. The key was understanding that the school needed to draw back the curtain to reveal the host of activities that give this training institution its brand personality and its competitive advantage.As Arora Online worked with The Waterfront Theatre School and designer Jandro Saayman, it became apparent that since its inception the institution has shifted away from producing only performers: instead it provides plentiful opportunities for students to also thoroughly develop their skills as teachers and creators, as evidenced by the careers of graduates. This is what differentiates the Waterfront Theatre School from competitors – no other training institution makes students as employable across the spectrum of performing, teaching and creating. This insight drove the rebranding strategy, inspiring elements like the anchor in the new logo: this school anchors your training in tried and tested technique, while allowing you to soar.The focus shifted next to how the personality of the brand could be effectively communicated through colour, typography and imagery. Capturing the maternal, nurturing ethos of the Waterfront Theatre School was paramount, while balancing this with a sleek and playful, Instagram-ready aesthetic. The new look and feel rolled out across the CI guide, brand stationery and prospectus. Social media and email newsletter templates were redesigned to empower the client to take ownership of their social media posting and emailing, but in a way that consistently communicated the new understanding of the brand.The complete digital rebrand followed, focused primarily on rebuilding the Waterfront Theatre School’s website so it could become a vibrant, functional home for the brand. The user-friendly new site features a blog driving thought leadership and SEO, caters for bookings at the school’s on-site theatre, hosts a downloadable prospectus and an application form for prospective students.Arora Online ensured that digital training was done with the client so that going forward they can own their brand in the digital space, creating website, social and email content as their needs require, and always on brand. As Genna Galloway, co-director of the school, explains: “Arora Online helped bring the Waterfront Theatre School into this new era with a fresh and marketable look, of which we are extremely proud.”