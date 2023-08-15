Industries

Global giant Alibaba partners with Arora Online for multinational influencer campaign

15 Aug 2023
Issued by: Arora Online
New digi-kids on the block Arora Online successfully conceptualised and executed a multinational influencer marketing campaign with a paid media element for Africa's Business Heroes - a philanthropic initiative to support African businesses by the Jack Ma Foundation in partnership with Alibaba Philanthropy.

The campaign kicked off in May, led by a fine selection of 12 business and entrepreneurship content creators, speakers and coaches from across Africa. The influencers are individuals who have established an authentic, attentive, and loyal social media audience by sharing valuable information and tips for budding entrepreneurs via their social media platforms.

The campaign was a huge success, and the proof is in the pudding: Over 10 million individual accounts were reached across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and TikTok. The content, which consisted of short-form videos, was viewed over 10 million times across the big five platforms. Of course, engagement is the butter to the bread, so over 703,000 pieces of engagement across the board, including link clicks, is a stellar result. The campaign achieved an overall engagement rate of 7%, indicating that the content landed well with the target audience.

Through this campaign, almost 2,000 registrations were achieved across Africa, speaking to the impact of hand-picking the right influencers, as well as choosing an agency that understands how to tactically develop and execute influencer campaigns.

One of the most important asks from the Jack Ma Foundation was to ensure we connect with business enthusiasts and entrepreneurs across Africa who are serious about growing their business and making an impact in the local economy.

Making use of a powerful influencer database and strong influencer relationships, Arora Online onboarded the likes of former Coca-Cola marketing manager, Mahmoud Mustafa from Egypt; Nigerian TV personality and media mogul, Toyin Abraham; Senegalese financial educator and founder of The Up Tribe, Mariama Ndiaye; local serial entrepreneur, Uzzair Essack; top YouTuber Mpoomy Ledwaba, as well as social media content creators Meryem Derni and Cynthia Kibangou, to name but a few.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Phoebe Mutetsi, marketing manager of Africa’s Business Heroes Project says: “Our March to May ABH application campaign had an extensive reach, on account of our partnerships with influential individuals online. The Africa Business Heroes community is growing. More and more impact-led African entrepreneurs are aware of our initiative. They are engaged and they are participating.

"This year we received a record-breaking 27,267 applications to our annual USD1.5m prize competition. 34% of these were female applicants. The highest since the competition started in 2019. We are incredibly appreciative to the influencer community, our partners and all those who dedicated their talent and time to support this outstanding campaign."

Arora Online is a red-hot digital marketing agency with capabilities in paid media marketing, influencer campaign development and execution, social media management, TikTok marketing and SEO.

Global giant Alibaba partners with Arora Online for multinational influencer campaign

Visit Arora Online https://aroraonlinesa.com/our-work/ to read more about our work and what we can do for your brand.
Phone: 082 553 1031
Email: moc.asenilnoarora@ofni

Arora Online
Arora Online is a Cape Town based digital agency with clients worldwide.
