Everything you need to know about TikTok

TikTok has taken the world by storm and short-form video content has quickly become the algorithm's new best friend. If you're new to the playing field, we've got everything that you need to know about TikTok - from how to optimise your account and what kind of content is best suited to your brand, to tips and tricks that will keep your account growing!

TikTok offers users a wide range of sounds, song snippets, special effects and filters to use on their videos. The app pays particular attention to localised content; meaning that even though TikTok is a global app, local trends are captured through the use of localised hashtags.

The app is trend-based and users are more likely to engage with trending content. One of TikTok’s best features is that the app does not support traditional display ads.

TikTok currently has the highest engagement rate of all other social media platforms. With that being said, engagement of this calibre is particularly great for brands because it allows digital marketers to utilise techniques such as contests and themed challenges to get users to create brand-related content. TikTok is arguably one of the best branding apps in the world, and its paid user acquisition is one of the best investments that a brand can make.

Your Profile has everything to do with whether a user decides to follow you from their For You page. Create a bio that is both catchy and clear about who you are and what you do.

In order to create engaging content, you need to identify your target audience first because content that works for one group may not appeal to another. Once you've identified your target audience and established your niche, create content that is both entertaining and educational for your audience.

The average recommended time for videos is only 8 to 15 seconds long. TikTok will increase your reach if people are watching your videos right until the end, so prioritise short and snappy videos in your content strategy.

Your account analytics will help you understand the best posting times for your audience, to help ensure that they see your content. Once you’ve figured out who your audience is and how to leverage your account’s analytics when posting, create content that is unique to your brand. Knowing your audience is important when selecting the best trending hashtags for your TikTok video and making your content easier for people to find.

TikTok trends are a great way to not only set your content apart from that of other creators but also to highlight the very essence of your brand. Participating in trends that are relevant to your brand and target audience is important. Consider this before joining the masses; otherwise, you could lose touch with your audience.

When it comes to your content’s sustainability on TikTok, keeping up with what’s trending is crucial because TikTok users are more likely to engage with content that is trending. One of the most important aspects of your TikTok growth is consistency. Trust – your efforts will keep people interested, especially if you post consistently and at optimal times. Networking, following and creating bonds with other creators also gives an opportunity for you to grow your account.

Try placing a call to action at the end of your videos to encourage new viewers to follow for more. This will help you to stay connected and engaged with your audience, showing them that you’re interested in their opinion and involvement.

If you’re not able to create videos to post on TikTok more than once a day as recommended, reposting user-generated content is a great strategy to adopt. All you have to do is repost content that suits your niche and that your audience will enjoy. This is an effective way to increase your brand’s social proof, engagement and followers.

TikTok’s growth so far is unrivalled by any other app, so if you’re keen on getting more followers, the time is now!

At Arora Online, we can assist you with your TikTok account by crafting your strategy, creating campaigns and content, working with influencers, and managing your TikTok ads. And we know what we are doing. We are currently nominated for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign and Most Viral Campaign for our work on TikTok at this year’s New Generation Awards. We’re super proud to be up against the big dogs – proof that a small agency with a talented team can provide value and results – read more here. TikTok is too big to ignore as a marketing channel and we are eager to assist you.

Have a look at some of our previous campaigns:



Connect with us today to make magic on TikTok:

Email az.oc.enilnoarora@nevets or visit our website.



