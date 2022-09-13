Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Joe PublicArora OnlineFox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEast Coast RadioDMASAStoneOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioAPO GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Receptionist/Social Media Creator George
  • Junior Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg
  • Social Media Strategist Johannesburg
  • Office Manager/Graphic Designer/Social Media Manager Cape Town
  • Junior Community Administrator Cape Town
  • Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Marketer/Social Media Manager - Mid Johannesburg
  • UK Sales and Social Media Manager Work from Home
  • Social Media Manager Cape Town
  • Social Media Design and Content Specialist Somerset West
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Everything you need to know about TikTok

    13 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Arora Online
    TikTok has taken the world by storm and short-form video content has quickly become the algorithm's new best friend. If you're new to the playing field, we've got everything that you need to know about TikTok - from how to optimise your account and what kind of content is best suited to your brand, to tips and tricks that will keep your account growing!
    Everything you need to know about TikTok

    TikTok offers users a wide range of sounds, song snippets, special effects and filters to use on their videos. The app pays particular attention to localised content; meaning that even though TikTok is a global app, local trends are captured through the use of localised hashtags.

    The app is trend-based and users are more likely to engage with trending content. One of TikTok’s best features is that the app does not support traditional display ads.

    TikTok currently has the highest engagement rate of all other social media platforms. With that being said, engagement of this calibre is particularly great for brands because it allows digital marketers to utilise techniques such as contests and themed challenges to get users to create brand-related content. TikTok is arguably one of the best branding apps in the world, and its paid user acquisition is one of the best investments that a brand can make.

    Your Profile has everything to do with whether a user decides to follow you from their For You page. Create a bio that is both catchy and clear about who you are and what you do.

    In order to create engaging content, you need to identify your target audience first because content that works for one group may not appeal to another. Once you've identified your target audience and established your niche, create content that is both entertaining and educational for your audience.

    The average recommended time for videos is only 8 to 15 seconds long. TikTok will increase your reach if people are watching your videos right until the end, so prioritise short and snappy videos in your content strategy.

    Everything you need to know about TikTok

    Your account analytics will help you understand the best posting times for your audience, to help ensure that they see your content. Once you’ve figured out who your audience is and how to leverage your account’s analytics when posting, create content that is unique to your brand. Knowing your audience is important when selecting the best trending hashtags for your TikTok video and making your content easier for people to find.

    TikTok trends are a great way to not only set your content apart from that of other creators but also to highlight the very essence of your brand. Participating in trends that are relevant to your brand and target audience is important. Consider this before joining the masses; otherwise, you could lose touch with your audience.

    When it comes to your content’s sustainability on TikTok, keeping up with what’s trending is crucial because TikTok users are more likely to engage with content that is trending. One of the most important aspects of your TikTok growth is consistency. Trust – your efforts will keep people interested, especially if you post consistently and at optimal times. Networking, following and creating bonds with other creators also gives an opportunity for you to grow your account.

    Everything you need to know about TikTok

    Try placing a call to action at the end of your videos to encourage new viewers to follow for more. This will help you to stay connected and engaged with your audience, showing them that you’re interested in their opinion and involvement.

    If you’re not able to create videos to post on TikTok more than once a day as recommended, reposting user-generated content is a great strategy to adopt. All you have to do is repost content that suits your niche and that your audience will enjoy. This is an effective way to increase your brand’s social proof, engagement and followers.

    TikTok’s growth so far is unrivalled by any other app, so if you’re keen on getting more followers, the time is now!

    At Arora Online, we can assist you with your TikTok account by crafting your strategy, creating campaigns and content, working with influencers, and managing your TikTok ads. And we know what we are doing. We are currently nominated for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign and Most Viral Campaign for our work on TikTok at this year’s New Generation Awards. We’re super proud to be up against the big dogs – proof that a small agency with a talented team can provide value and results – read more here. TikTok is too big to ignore as a marketing channel and we are eager to assist you.

    Have a look at some of our previous campaigns:

  • Lacoste
  • Garden Day

    • Connect with us today to make magic on TikTok:
    Email az.oc.enilnoarora@nevets or visit our website.

    NextOptions
    Arora Online
    Arora Online is a Cape Town based digital agency with clients worldwide. We aim to shine from the South, helping your online presence take flight.

    Related

    Unleash your SoulSister says Chicken Licken
    Joe PublicUnleash your SoulSister says Chicken Licken40 minutes ago
    Image supplied. Chicke Licken's SoulSister campaign d shows the SoulSister ‘effect’ involuntarily taking over Mzansi
    #BehindtheCampaign: Chicken Licken unleashes your SoulSister3 hours ago
    Image supplied. This month the 5FM Drive team launched their sixth edition of the heritage tour, a series of outside broadcasts that focus on showcasing the country’s top (and perhaps some “not so top”!) destinations
    5FM's Heritage Tour takes radio to listeners1 day ago
    Image supplied. All the inaugural DStv content Creators Awards winners
    All the DStv Content Creator Awards winners1 day ago
    TikTok to pilot free Wi-Fi hotspots in South Africa
    TikTok to pilot free Wi-Fi hotspots in South Africa8 Sep 2022
    Source: © Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura In 2023 advertising investment will be inhibited by cooling economic conditions and third-party cookie blocking online
    Third-party cookie blocking to slow global advertising growth24 Aug 2022
    Source:
    #TheSocialAshTag: Are hashtags still relevant?23 Aug 2022
    Can brands learn from Netflix's Nailed It?
    ClockworkCan brands learn from Netflix's Nailed It?23 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz