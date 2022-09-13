Nadia Bulbulia inducted into Radio Awards Hall of Fame

The executive director of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Nadia Bulbulia has been inducted into the South African Radio Awards 2022 Hall of Fame.

Picture supplied.

Hall of Fame inductees are selected from individuals who are nominated by their peers, are revered by the industry, and have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years.

A champion of development

Bulbulia has championed the development of a diverse radio sector through policy and regulation since the dawn of democracy - from advocating for radio in education, through positions as researcher, policy analyst and councillor at the IBA during the ‘freeing the airwaves’ in the 1990s, and later as Icasa councillor.

She was a member of the inaugural Board of Nemisa in 1998, where she focused on radio training for women, and is currently serving a second term as a board member of the MDDA. She also served on the SABC board and the NFVF.

This makes her the only broadcasting industry expert to be appointed by all four state presidents (since 1994) to serve on public entities that are mandated to develop the broadcasting industry.

Passing of the baton

Her deep industry understanding, and experience have been called on by the government and regulators and she has made sure to pass her knowledge on to future generations through mentoring and training numerous broadcasting practitioners.

“Without doubt, Nadia is a highly deserving Hall of Fame inductee as she’s made an indelible mark on the industry and continues to advocate for a robust and sustainable broadcasting sector,” says NAB chairperson, Thabo Makenete.

“Having been at the forefront of the transformation of broadcasting in a democratic South Africa, she is rightly regarded as one of the pioneers of broadcasting policy and regulation in our country.”