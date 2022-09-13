Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Fox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEast Coast RadioDMASAStoneOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioAPO GroupBurnesseoJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Public Sector Sales Account Executive - Hunter Johannesburg
  • PR Specialist Writer Cape Town
  • Digital Content Producer - Text Cape Town
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Nadia Bulbulia inducted into Radio Awards Hall of Fame

    13 Sep 2022
    The executive director of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Nadia Bulbulia has been inducted into the South African Radio Awards 2022 Hall of Fame.
    Picture supplied.
    Picture supplied.

    Hall of Fame inductees are selected from individuals who are nominated by their peers, are revered by the industry, and have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years.

    A champion of development

    Bulbulia has championed the development of a diverse radio sector through policy and regulation since the dawn of democracy - from advocating for radio in education, through positions as researcher, policy analyst and councillor at the IBA during the ‘freeing the airwaves’ in the 1990s, and later as Icasa councillor.

    She was a member of the inaugural Board of Nemisa in 1998, where she focused on radio training for women, and is currently serving a second term as a board member of the MDDA. She also served on the SABC board and the NFVF.

    Image supplied. This month the 5FM Drive team launched their sixth edition of the heritage tour, a series of outside broadcasts that focus on showcasing the country’s top (and perhaps some “not so top”!) destinations
    5FM's Heritage Tour takes radio to listeners

    22 hours ago

    This makes her the only broadcasting industry expert to be appointed by all four state presidents (since 1994) to serve on public entities that are mandated to develop the broadcasting industry.

    Passing of the baton

    Her deep industry understanding, and experience have been called on by the government and regulators and she has made sure to pass her knowledge on to future generations through mentoring and training numerous broadcasting practitioners.

    “Without doubt, Nadia is a highly deserving Hall of Fame inductee as she’s made an indelible mark on the industry and continues to advocate for a robust and sustainable broadcasting sector,” says NAB chairperson, Thabo Makenete.

    “Having been at the forefront of the transformation of broadcasting in a democratic South Africa, she is rightly regarded as one of the pioneers of broadcasting policy and regulation in our country.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: radio, ICASA, Bizcommunity, National Association of Broadcasters, NEMISA, Nadia Bulbulia, Hall of Fame

    Related

    Source:
    Report: Young Africans not spending money on local creative work22 hours ago
    Image supplied. This month the 5FM Drive team launched their sixth edition of the heritage tour, a series of outside broadcasts that focus on showcasing the country’s top (and perhaps some “not so top”!) destinations
    5FM's Heritage Tour takes radio to listeners22 hours ago
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bravo to uniquely South African ads
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bravo to uniquely South African ads23 hours ago
    Source:
    Ads are coming to Netflix soon - here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry1 day ago
    Source:
    Brands need to be collaborative partners to sports they sponsor9 Sep 2022
    Picture supplied.
    #Loeries2022: Head art director Sinenhlanhla Chauke on not being afraid of rejection8 Sep 2022
    Picture supplied.
    Here are the New Generation Awards finalists!6 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Loeries Creative Week to be held in vibrant District Six, Cape Town6 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz