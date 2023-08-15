Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

W&RSETAOnPoint PRDistellKLABurnesseoOLC Through The Line CommunicationsHeineken South AfricaBataNew MediaJNPRBrandMappSportsmans WarehouseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Takealot.com trials first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow

15 Aug 2023
Takealot.com is trialling its first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow, which will deliver within the hour, exclusively in Cape Town's northern suburbs.
Source: Takealot Takealot.com is trialling its first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow that will deliver within the hour
Source: Takealot Takealot Takealot.com is trialling its first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow that will deliver within the hour

During its trial period, TakealotNow will be available specifically in Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuilsriver and Parow with further launches planned in the near future.

The service offers customers a range of curated products, such as laptops to smartphones, beauty essentials, toys and load shedding, based on what they shop - and need.

A section of the Mr D app will be dedicated to the new service, with delivery up to 10pm at night.

Quick turnarounds for delivery

“Online shoppers in South Africa are growing increasingly used to quick turnarounds on delivery for products like groceries and we’ve seen a steady increase in sales in certain categories when we offer our popular same-day, next-day delivery or collection options,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO at takealot.com, a Takealot Group company.

“TakealotNOW will enable us to fulfil customers’ need for products, delivered faster than ever before while offering unbeatable range across categories not yet available in the on-demand world,” adds Zietsman.

Source:
Comp Commission challenges Takealot, Google, Uber Eats and Mr D Food

By 1 Aug 2023

Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO says that TakealotNOW is a brand new customer proposition that aligns with both Takealot and Mr D’s customer-centric strategy to bring effortless convenience that goes beyond food delivery to more South African homes.

“The proposition opens up the opportunity to scale across the country using our tried and tested distribution network of over 15,000 delivery partners.”

To shop TakealotNOW, customers in the above areas need simply to download the Mr D app on the App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery, and once opened, navigate to the dedicated Shops tab to find the TakealotNOW store.

NextOptions
Read more: e-commerce, apps, Takealot.com, Mr D, Takealot Group, Frederik Zietsman

Related

Source: LinkedIn Amazon Stores will hold its second sale event this October
Amazon announces 2nd Prime Big Deal Days! in October21 hours ago
Mark Mwongela, sales development director for PayPal, Africa.
PayPal's 4 tips to enhance buyer experience on payment platforms10 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf The Competition Commission’s stance on Google’s search dominance will afford many small companies a unique opportunity, but it has serious consequences for SA’s larger brands
Competition Commission remedial actions for Google: Good for small brands, not so much for big brands10 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf Driven by the frenzy of Black Friday,, November truly carries more gold in its pocket than any other month for eCommerce apps
Black Friday a key driver for e-commerce apps20 Jul 2023
Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin are behind Bash and Superbalist. Source: Supplied.
E-commerce Titans: Meet the duo behind Bash and Superbalist19 Jul 2023
Image supplied. This year for the first time, local FMCG e-commerce growth specifically is expected to outstrip total e-commerce growth
Can local FMCG e-commerce still deliver?14 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Smart locker parcel delivery business, pudo and online selling and shopping platform for new and preloved fashion, Yaga, have formed a partnership
Online shopping platform and smart locker parcel delivery service forms partnership5 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Massmart's e-commerce strategy has involved shifting the Makro website onto a new micro-services-based platform
Massmart's tech capability improves e-commerce customer experience4 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz