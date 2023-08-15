Takealot.com trials first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow

Takealot.com is trialling its first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow, which will deliver within the hour, exclusively in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

During its trial period, TakealotNow will be available specifically in Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuilsriver and Parow with further launches planned in the near future.

The service offers customers a range of curated products, such as laptops to smartphones, beauty essentials, toys and load shedding, based on what they shop - and need.

A section of the Mr D app will be dedicated to the new service, with delivery up to 10pm at night.

Quick turnarounds for delivery

“Online shoppers in South Africa are growing increasingly used to quick turnarounds on delivery for products like groceries and we’ve seen a steady increase in sales in certain categories when we offer our popular same-day, next-day delivery or collection options,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO at takealot.com, a Takealot Group company.

“TakealotNOW will enable us to fulfil customers’ need for products, delivered faster than ever before while offering unbeatable range across categories not yet available in the on-demand world,” adds Zietsman.

Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO says that TakealotNOW is a brand new customer proposition that aligns with both Takealot and Mr D’s customer-centric strategy to bring effortless convenience that goes beyond food delivery to more South African homes.

“The proposition opens up the opportunity to scale across the country using our tried and tested distribution network of over 15,000 delivery partners.”

To shop TakealotNOW, customers in the above areas need simply to download the Mr D app on the App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery, and once opened, navigate to the dedicated Shops tab to find the TakealotNOW store.