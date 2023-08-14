Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

W&RSETAOnPoint PRDistellKLABurnesseoOLC Through The Line CommunicationsHeineken South AfricaBataNew MediaJNPRBrandMappSportsmans WarehouseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Amazon announces 2nd Prime Big Deal Days! in October

14 Aug 2023
Doug Herrington, the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores, announced on LinkedIn that the stores will hold the store's second sale event this October.
Source: LinkedIn Amazon Stores will hold its second sale event this October
Source: LinkedIn LinkedIn Amazon Stores will hold its second sale event this October

Prime Big Deal Days!, which took place last year for the first time, will be across 19 countries and is exclusive to Prime members.

In the statement, Herrington says,” We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. I can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”

Undermining the impact of traditional Black Friday

However, not everyone is thrilled.

Quoted in Retail Dive GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders says last year’s October Prime event also had retailers scrambling to initiate markdowns early, undermining the impact of the more traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

“For the wider retail sector, Amazon’s decision is disruptive as it means spend will be pulled forward and the traditional calendar of discounting will be upended,” he says in the article.

“Amazon knows that to project a value-for-money message and to drive sales growth it has to pull out all of the stops and give consumers an excuse to buy,” he says.

He adds, “Our wider view is that the final quarter will be reasonable for retail. However, volumes will fall and a battle for market share will mean that margins come under a significant amount of pressure.”

Global e-commerce transactions predicted to hit $8tn by 2027
Global e-commerce transactions predicted to hit $8tn by 2027

22 May 2023

Missed expectations

The article states that last year’s fall Prime deals event missed expectations and was estimated to have fallen short of Prime Day itself.

In an earlier article, Retail Dive quotes consumer data firm Numerator that the average order size during last year’s Prime Early Access sale in October was $46.68, down nearly 23% from Prime Day in July.

Also quoted is Bank of America analyst Justin Post who estimated that Amazon’s October event generated $8bn in gross merchandise volume, a 25% decline from $10.7bn in GMV for the July Prime Day sale.

In revenue terms, that would mean around $5.7bn for Amazon compared to Post’s $7.5bn revenue estimate for Prime Day.

Analysts say that by scheduling the event again is an acknowledgment of consumers’ laser focus on finding good deals. While inflation has eased greatly, consumers will likely stay fixated on finding low prices for the back-to-school and holiday seasons.

NextOptions
Read more: online retail, online shopping, e-commerce, sales, retail sales, Amazon, Neil Saunders, GlobalData, Prime

Related

Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
M24 LogisticsRevolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency1 hour ago
Source: Takealot Takealot.com is trialling its first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow that will deliver within the hour
Takealot.com trials first-ever on-demand service, TakealotNow5 hours ago
Female Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon
EduvosFemale Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon11 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf How consumers feel about retail differs from consumer segment to consumer segment
The impact of economic conditions on the retail market and different consumer segments10 Aug 2023
Mark Mwongela, sales development director for PayPal, Africa.
PayPal's 4 tips to enhance buyer experience on payment platforms10 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf The Competition Commission’s stance on Google’s search dominance will afford many small companies a unique opportunity, but it has serious consequences for SA’s larger brands
Competition Commission remedial actions for Google: Good for small brands, not so much for big brands10 Aug 2023
The movie has had a direct impact on Barbie sales. Source: Barbie The Movie
Barbie doll sales surge after movie launch26 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Driven by the frenzy of Black Friday,, November truly carries more gold in its pocket than any other month for eCommerce apps
Black Friday a key driver for e-commerce apps20 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz