How important is a brand name in modern agriculture?

Agricultural technology is evolving at a blinding pace and it can sometimes seem overwhelming. Tech Terrain is an exciting new online agricultural talk show focusing on the role of technology and mechanisation in the modern agricultural landscape.Tech Terrain will also cover the bigger issues influencing this important industry. Top experts in their respective fields will share their insights every week, starting on Thursday, 25 June at 4pm.
We kickstart this series with our presenter, Tony Ndoro, exploring the importance of establishing a recognisable brand.
Jacques Taylor, the MD of John Deere sub-Saharan Africa, opens the floor with the remarkable story of the establishment of the John Deere brand in South Africa – more than 140 years ago – after a ship stranded off the Eastern Cape coast. We pick the brains of the branding guru, Dr Ludi Koekemoer, CEO of AAA School of Advertising, together with the well-known expert in the fresh produce industry, Lindie Stroebel, manager of Mission South Africa.
There is also an exciting visit from Arno Botha that recently returned to home soil to join the Bulls, sharing his experiences on living and representing big brands such as the Blue Bulls and Munster. We get practical about the importance of the day-to-day management of reputable brands and delivering on the brand promise, when Tony is joined in studio by Stephan Nel and Jaco Beyers, both from John Deere sub-Saharan Africa.
Tech Terrain will be available online for free from 25 June 2020 at www.techterrain.co.za and viewers only need to register to get access to all the content. New episodes with new themes will be released weekly, with bonus material for those who wish to explore more.
Powered by John Deere, in collaboration with Farmer’s Weekly and Brand Republic.
