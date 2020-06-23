Durbanville Hills sparkling wine wins world's best

The Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs vintage 2015 has been crowned as the World's Best Bottle Fermented Sparkling Wine at the 2020 World Sparkling Wine Awards in London. The international panel of judges praised the locally produced MCC as "pleasantly aromatic, with a good balance of fruit.
"The bubbles are fine here, which results in a more refined mouthfeel; the body is excellent, and there are complex hazelnut and toasted brioche notes with smooth soily elements."
Beating fierce competition from eight countries around the globe, including France, New Zealand and Italy, the Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs triumphed over 45 entries.
Cellar master Martin Moore, says it is an unbelievable honour to be awarded as the World’s Best. "If one considers the fast number of sparkling wines made across the globe, this award is an incredible recognition for the quality that South African wines bring to the world stage.
"Our Blanc de Blanc is made from 100% Chardonnay grapes and made in the traditional champagne method of secondary fermentation in the bottle. As a varietal, Chardonnay thrives under the cool climate conditions of the Durbanville area and the variety of slopes and altitudes allows us to craft wines that are firmly rooted in the unique terroir found here."
"The interest from consumers to add sparkling wines to our portfolio sparked the creation of the Blanc de Blancs a few years ago and since then we have added two more for their enjoyment. Consumers are now more than ever aware of the exceptional quality that South African sparkling wines can offer them, and this award is simply the cherry on top!"
Blanc de Blancs (meaning "white of whites") is arguably the most elegant style for sparkling wine. With its beautiful finesse and crisp acidity, it makes for a lovely aperitif and is a joy when paired with food.
The Blanc de Blanc process
The grapes were hand-selected from a single block situated 250 metres above sea level on the hill opposite the winery. The coolness of the southern slope ensured a firm acidity and the selection was based on the immaculate uniformity of the berries.
In the cellar, secondary fermentation took place in the cool, controlled climate of the maturation cellar, and the wine was matured for a further 36 months on the lees, with the sediment then removed by the traditional method of remuage and disgorgement.
The Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs vintage 2015 is available online from Durbanville Hills
, Vinoteque
and fine wine outlets.