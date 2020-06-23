Durbanville Hills sparkling wine wins world's best

The Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs vintage 2015 has been crowned as the World's Best Bottle Fermented Sparkling Wine at the 2020 World Sparkling Wine Awards in London. The international panel of judges praised the locally produced MCC as "pleasantly aromatic, with a good balance of fruit.

"The bubbles are fine here, which results in a more refined mouthfeel; the body is excellent, and there are complex hazelnut and toasted brioche notes with smooth soily elements."