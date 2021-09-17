2021 MTN Business App of the Year Awards winners

The Ambani Africa App was given the overall win at the 2021 MTN Business App of the Year awards and was prized with R1m in cash. The app also placed first in the Best Gaming Solution, Best Educational and Best South African Solution. The app also placed first in the Best Gaming Solution, Best Educational and Best South African Solution. The Ambani Africa App is a free gaming app for foundation-phase learners to learn African languages in a fun way.

Winners in each of the categories were:

Wanda Matandela, chief business enterprise officer of MTN Business, says: "Congratulations to Ambani Africa. The combination of their innovative approach and the prize money should put them on the fast track to growth in their mission to solve the literacy gap faced by our country and encourage parents and kids to embrace their indigenous languages. The app is a free gaming solution for foundation-phase learners to learn African languages in a fun way."- iiDENTIFii (identify) is a remote biometric digital authentication and automated on-boarding technology platform. It fulfils the needs of customer-focused organisations that are required to authenticate and onboard customers.- SoftPOS is a contactless payment acceptance app that enables merchants to accept electronic payments easily by turning an NFC enabled Android phone into a card acceptance device. Registration is done online.- Guardian Health Platform is a tele-health platform that provides services ranging from virtual appointments, appointment bookings, digital records, remote monitoring for patients to track their vitals from home.Ambani Africa- An app that gives farmers access to automated crop diagnostics, pertaining to the crop’s health, pest infestation and nutrient needs.Ambani Africa- Shyft is the app that enables ordinary people to become global citizens. This app simplifies the experience of buying and selling FX, buying and selling international shares, sending money offshore as well as paying for goods and services in foreign currency, while travelling or online.- South Africa carries a huge burden of mental illnesses with the most prevalent being anxiety disorders, substance abuse disorders, mood disorders and depression. People with mental health conditions often face neglect as well as stigma and discrimination. The creator of the app, Claudia, was inspired to create an app as a passion project after a mental health crisis during her studies.Ambani Africa- UniWise is an app that summarises different university prospectuses for students. Students or prospective students can simply enter their marks and start searching for any course they would like to apply for at any supported institution.- Kazi, is a Kenyan task-app to handle all those annoying things you hate to do but have to, without any hassle.Takealot app- Rekindle earning empowers people to adapt to the changing world of work, new products or services.- RoadSave's multi-award-winning technology keeps users safe and secure with one-touch access to 24/7 emergency support, and gives users access to exclusive deals, advice, financing, quotes, discounted products, services and more.- The Afrihost App gives customers access to ClientZone's features from their phone.