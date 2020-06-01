KFC pilots kerbside collection in SA

KFC restaurants in South Africa will once again be offering takeaways and drive-thru services from 1 June, after a few weeks of delivery only. It's also piloting a new kerbside collection service this month in over 100 restaurants, with the intention to expand this service rapidly.



©Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas via 123RF

The fast food brand says that until 8 June it will be offering a limited menu, but this includes "fan favourites" like buckets, Zinger wings and Streetwise classic.



How to use kerbside collection

Download the KFC App and select your preferred restaurant based on your location, select 'kerbside collection' and place your order. Confirm your car details and make payment. Drive to your selected KFC restaurant, choose the allocated kerbside parking bay, check-in on the app and a KFC team member will deliver your order to your car.



According to the company, in addition to regular stringent hygiene standards, it has implemented increased safety measures to ensure a safe working environment for everyone. These safety measures, detailed



