Converse campaign showcases creativity during a crisis

Converse has revealed the limited-edition sneaker designs to come out of its Unity campaign launched earlier this month.


Five South African artists were tasked with visually depicting the African experience of the Covid-19 virus in a way that breathes a refreshed message of hope, strength, positivity and survival into the classic white Converse Hi-top.

The campaign provides the opportunity to purchase a limited and exclusive sneaker featuring the artwork of some of the country’s most appreciated creatives. The local artists selected for the campaign were Fhatuwani Mukheli, Sindiso Nyoni, Nardstar, David Tshabalala and Falko Fantastic, and their unique designs are now available for pre-order on Converse’s website.

Sindiso Nyoni's sneaker design

Each limited-edition sneaker will be customised with only 75 pairs available per design. In an effort to give back to an establishment that has been affected by the pandemic, Converse has selected the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund as the beneficiary to which all proceeds will go following the sale of all sneakers.

Nardstar's sneaker design

The Unity campaign ran alongside the apparel and footwear brand's global #CreateAtHome campaign, which encouraged fans to explore, experiment and enhance their creativity whilst at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
