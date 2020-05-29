Mpact expands face shield range - adults, kids, hardhat shields and respiratory masks

The safety of our communities is a top priority for us at Mpact. We have further expanded our face shield range and will be launching a respiratory mask during the course of June; ready for the re-opening of the many industries under lock down level three.

az.oc.tcapm@ofni

This innovative business approach puts us at the forefront of our industry. Our face shield, produced from PET and PP, both 100% recyclable materials, can be used in many industries where full facial coverage is required. The lightweight and durable design also makes it comfortable to adjust and wear. Although easy to clean and re-use, the visor may be used as a disposable unit where industries so require.Although one size fits all, the adult and kids face shields can further be tightened by using an elastic band between the two loops at the back of the headband. The shields can be purchased separately if so required, once an initial set has been purchased. Our adult, kids and hardhat face shields are all suitable to use with safety goggles, spectacles and over respiratory mouthpieces.During this critical time, this is another way in which we are trying to do our part in fighting this pandemic, help reduce the spread of the disease and keeping our residential and commercial communities safe.Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact’s integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Sales in South Africa accounted for approximately 87% of Mpact’s total revenue for the current period, while the balance was predominantly to customers in the rest of Africa. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor.