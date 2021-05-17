Clicks confirms 47 vaccination sites, 520 more pending approval

South Africa's largest retail pharmacy chain Clicks has received approval from the National Department of Health (DOH) to offer 47 vaccination sites nationally, with a further 520 awaiting approval for registration.

Credit: Nataliya via Pexels

“Clicks has considerable expertise in the delivery of vaccinations and is proud to support the National Department of Health with vaccinating the nation,” says Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks chief commercial officer. “Our healthcare professionals have received specialist training on handling and administering of the Covid-19 vaccine and are ready to administer vaccinations safely in accordance with the DOH eligibility guidelines.”This forms part of phase 2 of the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme for people over 60, those over 18 with co-morbidities and essential workers with high-risk jobs.“Clicks Pharmacies are well placed to support the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, subject to stock availability. We have the infrastructure, expertise and experience to offer mass vaccinations. Our pharmacists and nursing practitioners conform to the highest safety, clinical and operational standards,” Wrigglesworth says.Clicks will be offering the vaccinations as per the DOH supply, starting with the Pfizer vaccine. The Clicks Group’s wholesale division United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) will store the Pfizer vaccines and transport them to selected Clicks Pharmacies.Individuals who have registered on the DOH’s Electronic Vaccination Data System’s (EVDS) online portal will receive a text message from EVDS with a unique vaccination voucher for presentation at the vaccination site, along with their ID and medical aid details, if applicable. It is important to note that the DOH will determine the exact vaccination site and time and communicate this via text message.The cost of the vaccine will be in line with the DOH’s prescribed guidelines. If you are a member of a medical aid, contact your medical scheme to confirm payment options.