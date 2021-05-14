Health & Beauty News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Dis-chem prepped for vaccination roll-out with 32 sites secured

14 May 2021
Dis-Chem Pharmacies has confirmed its readiness for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. "We are well-positioned to commence with the vaccination roll-out aligned to government timelines, and we have prepared our teams to work at full capacity if supply from government is consistent," says CEO Ivan Saltzman.

©Leigh Prather via 123RF

Dis-Chem has so far secured 32 dedicated vaccination sites situated nationwide at key locations, 11 of which will be ready to commence vaccinations in the week of 24 May. These dedicated sites will be able to administer an average of 600 vaccinations per day, and this can be extended with the addition of Dis-Chem’s in-store clinics, with each store capable of administering up to 50 shots daily. Should government stock be readily available, the group will be able to vaccinate approximately 800,000 people each month.

Dis-Chem has negotiated with landlords to utilise empty premises in centres where the group has a retail pharmacy presence. Each site has been equipped with all the required fixtures including refrigeration units, technology and emergency equipment to ensure a thorough and complete vaccine process, the company says.

Qualified vaccinators will be on call, all of whom have undergone full Department of Health knowledge hub vaccination training, including updated training modules on both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer stock has been allocated to Dis-Chem as the group has the necessary infrastructure to manage its extreme handling conditions. The vaccinators will be supported by a team of volunteers to regulate the flow of patients and manage the stringent administrative requirements.

Who are the people most likely to be SA's Covid super-spreaders?

There are those that are largely adhering to Covid-19 preventative measures, and those that show only limited adherence to the recommended guidelines. It is this latter group that should be of concern as they are potentially super-spreaders of Covid-19...

By Andrea Rademeyer, Issued by Ask Afrika 1 day ago


Dis-Chem’s vaccine roll-out will be linked to government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which enables electronic registration, co-ordinates accredited vaccination sites and supply of vaccines, enables a pre-booking and vaccination system, and records who is and isn’t vaccinated, as well as any information that will help the department with planning, execution and monitoring of the vaccination.

Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, Dis-Chem will have a two-week advance view on bookings to ensure that the second dosage is administered timeously.

“From the start of the pandemic we put up our hands to assist government via testing stations and our commitment to partnering with government to fight this pandemic remains steadfast. The vaccination roll-out provides us with another opportunity to continue to play a role in supporting the Department of Health via its roll-out programme while continuing to serve our community,” Saltzman says.
Comment

Read more: Ivan Saltzman, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, COVID-19, Covid-19 vaccination

Related

Remote work - employee rights not black and white3 hours ago
Fungal infections might be dangerous to Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms in ICU5 hours ago
Covid-19 highlights need to invest in health system resilience6 hours ago
Trips waiver: US support is a major step but no guarantee of Covid-19 vaccine equity1 day ago
Ask AfrikaWho are the people most likely to be SA's Covid super-spreaders?1 day ago
Solidarity Fund calls on SA to come together in preparation for vaccine roll-out1 day ago
#InternationalNursesDay: The backbone of SA's healthcare system2 days ago
Bonitas15 facts about the Covid vaccine3 days ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz