Construction of R500m Boardwalk Mall under way in Gqeberha

14 May 2021
Construction has officially commenced on the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha. The first phase is set to be completed and launched on 9 December 2021. The official opening, which marks the second phase's completion, is scheduled for 22 September 2022.
L-R: Executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Nqaba Bhanga; Eastern Cape provisional government MEC of finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism Mlungisi Mvoko; Emfuleni Resorts chairperson Bongi Siwisa; Paul Gerard MD of Flanagan & Gerard; and Anthony Lemming, CEO of Sun International

Two-thirds of the mall’s development site in the Boardwalk Precinct transferred to the Flanagan & Gerard Group last month, with Emfuleni Resorts holding the remaining third. At the same time, the plans for Boardwalk Mall received all the necessary approvals, clearing the way for the construction to begin.

Boardwalk Mall is a 17-hectare extension and upgrade of the Boardwalk Precinct, which will more than double its retail space to 23,000m2.

Employment and economic revival


Said Bongi Siwisa, chairperson of Emfuleni Resorts: “23 years ago, I stood on this site and proudly turned the first sod of soil, breaking ground for the then upcoming Boardwalk development, which was going to add a new vista to Nelson Mandela Bay. And, today, I am proud to stand here again as part of the sod-turning ceremony for this R500m extension and upgrade project, which will enable redevelopment of this precinct as well as provide much-needed employment and an economic revival in our metro. Throughout this time, our vision has remained to provide a selection of offerings to both the communities of Nelson Mandela Bay and to those who visit our metro, thus endorsing the need for tourism and an enhanced economy.”

Construction of R16bn Harbour Arch precinct on track

Harbour Arch, a mixed-use development steadily taking shape on Cape Town's foreshore, is well on track according to Nicholas Stopforth, MD of Amdec Property Developments...

3 days ago


Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard, said, “During this extraordinary time in history, it has become clear that people need convenient retail and enjoyable experiences in safe environments within their communities, close to where they live, work, commute and learn. One of the most inspiring aspects of Boardwalk Mall and the extended Boardwalk Precinct is that it will provide a genuinely exciting, engaging and immersive experience and an enjoyable meeting place where locals can also fulfil their daily retail needs.”

Big retailers set to occupy the new mall include Checkers and Checkers Liquorshop, Pick n Pay and Pick n Pay Liquor, Woolworths, Clicks, Dis-Chem and NuMetro. In addition, the mall’s tenant mix includes The Magic Company, Spur, Fishaways, Debonairs, Steers, Wimpy, Ackermans, Pick n Pay Clothing and the Crazy Store. The Capital Hotel Group lobby will enter from the mall.
Paul Gerard, Emfuleni Resorts, Bongi Siwisa, Flanagan & Gerard Group

