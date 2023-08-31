Sendelingsdrift border post reopens after 3 years

South African National Parks (SanParks) has announced that the Sendelingsdrift border post and pontoon at |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park will officially reopen on Friday, 1 September 2023. The border post has been closed for three years since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Google images - © Jonathan Geyer

The Sendelingsdrift border post and pontoon will operate seven days a week from 8am-4.15pm daily.

The |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park manager, Priscilla Magerman, said they are overjoyed with the re-opening of the border post and pontoon as this will expand the accessibility of |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park and inspire movement into the park.

“The opening of this border post will increase traffic to the park and assist with making it more accessible to the public,” Magerman finished.

For more information, see: www.sanparks.org