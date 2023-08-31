Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

False Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sendelingsdrift border post reopens after 3 years

31 Aug 2023
South African National Parks (SanParks) has announced that the Sendelingsdrift border post and pontoon at |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park will officially reopen on Friday, 1 September 2023. The border post has been closed for three years since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Source: Google images - © Jonathan Geyer
Source: Google images - © Jonathan Geyer

The Sendelingsdrift border post and pontoon will operate seven days a week from 8am-4.15pm daily.

The |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park manager, Priscilla Magerman, said they are overjoyed with the re-opening of the border post and pontoon as this will expand the accessibility of |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park and inspire movement into the park.

“The opening of this border post will increase traffic to the park and assist with making it more accessible to the public,” Magerman finished.

For more information, see: www.sanparks.org

NextOptions
Read more: SANParks, South African National Parks, border post

Related

Nominations open for SanParks 2023 Kudu Awards
Nominations open for SanParks 2023 Kudu Awards23 Aug 2023
Source: freestock.ca via - Kruger National Park, South Africa, along the Sabie River.
SA National Parks Week 2023 dates announced14 Aug 2023
Source:
Ensuring safety: De Lille vows to protect Kruger National Park13 Jul 2023
Sanlam commits R10m to stimulate SanParks supply chain. Source: Supplied
Sanlam stimulates SanParks supply chain with R10m investment in SMMEs30 Jun 2023
Protecting Paradise
Irvine PartnersProtecting Paradise15 Jun 2023
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers9 Jun 2023
SanParks appoints first female CEO
SanParks appoints first female CEO31 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Front row: The KNP managing executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu, KNP gerneral manager of finance, Khethiwe Silubane, the deputy minister of tourism, Fish Mahlalela and the chief director of the department of tourism, Lizzy Mathopa. With them at the back are some of the graduates of the Tourism Monitors Training Programme.
Round of applause for graduates of new tourism and SanParks empowerment programme27 Feb 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz