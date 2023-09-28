The One Show 2023 launches with changes including ranking changes

The launch of The One Show 2024 comes with some notable changes, one of which is that all awards will receive rankings points, and multiple awards for the same work within a discipline will not be de-duped.

Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work each year are highlighted in The One Show Creative Rankings as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which this year will combine points won at The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC Awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and One Asia Creative Awards.

Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.

In addition, for the first time, The One Show will appoint jury presidents. These top creatives from around the world, to be announced shortly, will lead judging for each discipline and have a vote on the work.

Notable programme changes

Other notable changes to the programme include:

Members of The One Club Board of Directors will now act as onsite facilitators for jury discussions, serving as non-voting participants. This year Best of Discipline honours will be awarded to brand-based work only; entries for non-profit clients are no longer eligible. The One Show will introduce the Best of Non-Profit award, presented for the top-scoring work from across all disciplines done for a non-profit client as voted by the entire jury. Best of Non-Profit will receive the same points as a Best of Discipline winner. A new discipline, Creative Use of Technology, has been added. Other new categories added across existing disciplines, including B2B, Commerce, Packaging, Use of Humour and Use of Drama, Innovation, For Good (for work that both successfully showcases the discipline and supports a larger purpose), Content at the Speed of Culture added to Cultural Driver discipline to recognise content created as an immediate response to the needs of clients, and more.



“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s introduction of jury presidents, all high-calibre senior global creative leaders, will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”

The One to Brag About

Supporting The One Show 2024 is an audacious nine-month campaign and visual identity created by NOT Wieden+Kennedy, based in London.

Using the theme The One to Brag About, the work takes a humorous look at how creatives tend to be uncomfortable telling the world about their awards wins, often resorting to deflection or, worse, the dreaded humblebrag.

The message is that winning a One Show Pencil is worth bragging about because it can be a life-changing moment that advances careers and salaries, enables creatives to get better assignments, helps agencies win new business, and even makes family members proud.

The campaign encourages creatives to brag in the best way possible and will help them do so at every stage of the journey from case study writing and entry submission to judging, through the finalists and winners announcements next May.

The effort starts this month with Enter Now. Brag Later” banners and social outreach. Early next year, NOT W+K will introduce an AI component to help creatives more deftly manoeuvre the bragging process.

Entries open

Entries to The One Show 2024 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period.

The super-early entry deadline for the greatest savings is 3 November 2023.

The early entry deadline is 15 December 2023, with the regular deadline 26 January 2024.

The extended deadline is 16 February 2024, and the final deadline is 1 March 2024.

The One Show 2024 juries will be announced shortly, with early judging starting in January 2023 and finalists announced in May 2024. Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be announced during Creative Week in New York, 13 to 17 May 2024.