Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

VERVEInvibes AdvertisingBMi ResearchDelta Victor BravoAPO GroupBroad MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioIncubetaRocketseedDentsuRocket Creative Design & DisplayV5 DigitalAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

#BehindTheBrandManager Interview

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

#BehindtheBrandManager: Lianne Williams, Vumatel's marketing director

28 Sep 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Lianne Williams, Vumatel's marketing director, boasts a 19-year career spanning various industries. Her expertise lies in marketing, communications, market research, and data analytics. Williams has worked for brands such as Discovery, FNB and Momentum.
Lianne Williams is the marketing directorat Vuma. Source: Supplied.
Lianne Williams is the marketing directorat Vuma. Source: Supplied.

How has your background led you to where you are now?

I was fortunate enough to have attended a school that was well equipped with computers. The exposure to STEM in school was pretty much limited to maths and science. Maths and Science were a big push for most students, more so for admission into university, not so much for entering and building a career in the technology space. It was very rare to find a female seeking to build a career in technology.

What challenges does marketing face in the telecommunications industry?

The experience of being a woman in a male-dominated industry is not unique to tech or telecommunications industries. Business in general has been more geared to developing and investing in males for growth and building their careers. As a woman, I generally had to work harder, longer and feel like I had to sacrifice more of my authentic self, so I could ‘fit in’. Be quieter, conform to business and boardroom ‘norms’, speak a certain way, use particular words and language, dress a certain way, etc.

I have experienced the cost of going against the grain, as I’m sure many women have, and it is higher for women than it is for men. I eventually built up the courage, with much help from mentors and coaches, and chose to not sacrifice who I am, for anybody, at any time. It robs one of time, energy, happiness, and productivity. It is exhausting having to manage the different ways of having to show up depending on the environment and audience. For me personally, it’s just not worth the sacrifice.

What are some of the highlights you have experienced throughout your 19 year career?

I’m not sure I would single out any specific examples, I would rather look at the experience as a whole.

I have managed to build authentic, meaningful relationships over the years, that have stood me in good stead across various roles and businesses.

These relationships with business partners, internal and external, across sectors and industries have enabled many positive outcomes for opportunities that may have been overlooked or missed.

Resources are often stretched in companies and it’s not always viable to spend more money or hire more people to get the job done. It’s in these instances that I have always been able to lean and rely on great internal teams and business partners who will find a way of getting more than just ‘the job’ done.

Why is GirlCode such an important programme for Vuma?

GirlCode helps bridge the digital literacy gap for young South African’s by creating a space for women in STEM fields. We want to help in enabling opportunities for individuals and communities that allow them to reach their full potential through the power of technology. Through our partnership with GirlCode, we can create exponential opportunities for all and because of this, also increase the female representation in STEM.

Source: © 123rf Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner says don't get caught out at pitching time
It's pitching time as marketers are looking ahead to 2024

By 1 day ago

I further believe that empowering more female youth with STEM skills to be able to pursue careers in tech is a major priority. This year’s theme was AI4WOMEN and together with GirlCode, we can spark their interest in coding and the STEM fields.

What do you think makes you a good leader?

I see people as people, more than employees. There is a difference between human ‘being’ and human ‘doing’. I believe that our jobs as leaders is to get people to be their best selves so that they can deliver their best efforts in the team they are a part of and the business in which they work.

I’ve had the privilege of developing and leading teams where I have made a concerted and made developing people an intentional process and outcome, and I have seen people grow in leaps and bounds. I believe when people want to be a part of the business and feel ‘seen and heard’ they are more engaged and willing to do more than what is ‘expected’ of them.Their output ultimately speaks to and shows in improved individual and business performance.

What inspires you?

I am a utopian thinker with deep belief, I believe the distance between how things are and how they could be, as opportunity rather than becoming the cost of doing nothing.

This is not to say that I am always optimistic, there are times when it’s just plain hard and I am tired… like everybody, I’m human.

With this thinking, it is only by treating people with respect and kindness, helping them grow, that we can do more to bring about change and I would hope that all of us work and strive for a world and future, that is better.

What advice do you have for young women who want to go into marketing or the telecommunications space?

Find your passion, don’t be afraid to look for an environment that works for you, and be you, always. Be true to who you are and don’t lose yourself in the noise that so often is too easy to get lost in.

When you lose yourself and your way to the noise of others, your own hopes, dreams, and goals get robbed of the time and energy that could be spent on building or moving closer to them.

There will always be ‘noise’, it’s there for everybody. As a woman though, I do believe that we face more of a challenge than men in the workplace where we feel the need to mask our femininity and being vulnerable. I believe this to be the case because vulnerability is viewed as a weakness, when in fact, in the workplace, it speaks to having the courage to be authentic and build meaningful relationships. There is a significant amount of research that highlights the profitable impact of this on businesses.

My advice is to stay the course, even when there is an underrepresentation of women in leadership and management positions or when you feel overlooked, unseen or not heard. Learn to identify and separate yourself from the noise, how to navigate it, and find support in working towards being confident and comfortably yourself.

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: internet, marketing, Vuma, Lianne Williams, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

Source: © 123rf Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner says don't get caught out at pitching time
It's pitching time as marketers are looking ahead to 20241 day ago
Zoleka Mandela has died. Source: Instagram.
Zoleka Mandela dies after complications with cancer2 days ago
Source: © Cape Talk Castle Lager's' #TheGranBoks series has delighted South Africans
#TheGranBoks: A cheers to the matriarchy22 Sep 2023
Source:
#JustDoIt: Nike is the most followed publicly listed brand on Instagram22 Sep 2023
Nike walked away with the number one spot. Source: Supplied.
Nike claims title of SA's coolest brand among youth at Sunday Times GenNext Awards21 Sep 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Thuli Mkhwebane, business unit director at IMA
#BehindtheSelfie: Thuli Mkhwebane, business unit director at IMA21 Sep 2023
Image supplied. TV and radio star Dadaboy, cryptocurrency coach Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe and betting guru Winnerbet latest to Join the Crypto Experience
3 high-profile Nigerian personalities sign with Sportsbet.io21 Sep 2023
WPP launches Screaming Creativity podcast hosted by Rob Reilly
WPP launches Screaming Creativity podcast hosted by Rob Reilly20 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz