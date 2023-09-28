Industries

Africa


Sullivan joins Verve to roll out their 'Holy Sh*t' insights proposition in New York

28 Sep 2023
Issued by: VERVE
Verve, the experts in combining cultural intelligence, human intelligence, and artificial intelligence to create supercharged insight and communities, have hired Deidre Sullivan as senior vice president, North America.
Sullivan joins Verve to roll out their 'Holy Sh*t' insights proposition in New York

Based in downtown New York, Sullivan brings a wealth of experience from the brand strategy world, combined with senior partner roles at Flamingo and Hall & Partners.

Sullivan will bring Verve’s proven ‘Holy Sh*t' insights’ proposition to brand and marketing clients and agencies who are looking for more powerful human truths than those delivered by traditional market research providers.

Sullivan comments: “I am thrilled to be joining Verve, a company that is pioneering some of the most rigorous and innovative mixed method approaches in the industry. Verve’s combined expertise across human, cultural, and artificial intelligence feels like the right approach at the right time as brands are seeking partners to help them navigate a new landscape of possibility.”

Verve has in-house experts in semiotics, AI, behavioural science, anthropology, and social intelligence, alongside the full range of qual, quant and community research. Bringing these multiple lenses together allows them to blend human, cultural, and artificial intelligence to ‘supercharge insight’ for strategy and innovation.

Central to the Verve offer is Ignite AI – AI-powered consultancy which 'unlocks the power of unstructured datasets to create new value'. Taking unstructured information and content from any source, Ignite AI scans and summarises data sets, uncovering implicit emotions, patterns, and cultural codes to create 'semiotics at scale'.

It can also transform carefully curated raw data sets into detailed AI-generated consumer audiences ('intelligent personas') which can be used bring segmentations to life and facilitate innovation, customer centricity and more.

Andrew Cooper, Verve founder and CEO adds: “We want to create 'Holy Sh*t insight moments' for our clients – going beyond just providing relevant insight for their stakeholders and moving towards providing emotional and energising inspiration for action. And our range of ‘smart tech plus smart humans’ approaches can deliver on this big aspiration.”

VERVE
We take a holistic approach to understanding people, helping our clients react to global change through specialisms in Culture, Communities and Smart Digital Insight. Proudly independent, we're one Global team, bringing joined-up thinking for the best answers to business challenges.

Culture - An 'Outside In' approach to human understanding.

We decode culture to expose the hidden forces that influence consumer attitudes and behaviours. Led by Verve's expert Ignite practitioners, we combine semiotics, trends analysis and Social Intelligence with AI-led tools and a global network of leading-edge consumers to build a complete picture of now and what's coming next.

Communities- Reconnecting businesses with the real people behind the data.

Verve communities are like having a group of customers in the room next door, who you can talk to whenever you want, about whatever you want, in an authentic and joined-up way. Central to any insight ecosystem, our communities combine robust quant, intimate qual and behavioural data to deliver fully rounded customer understanding.

Smart Digital Insight - Agile working processes and leading-edge toolkits.

We deliver sophisticated insight and dynamic answers at the pace our clients need. Whether using social intelligence and digital ethnography or predictive modelling and data fusion, our insight approaches follow a core ethos: more collaborative, more iterative and more actionable.
