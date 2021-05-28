One Show Awards
SA creative students register for Portfolio Review at The One Club for Creativity 2021 for only R125
Advertising students in South Africa have a rare opportunity to gain valuable feedback from top creative professionals and learn about the global state of creativity, all for a very affordable price at The One Club for Creativity's upcoming Creative Week 2021, taking place online from 7 to 11 June.
For just a special registration fee of just R125, students get an all-access pass to all five days of Creative Week 2021 programming.
Of particular interest for students is the Education Stage, where on 7 June they can participate in one of two online portfolio review sessions. Students can meet with industry professionals from some of the most sought after agencies in the industry, have their books reviewed and get valuable feedback.
On 8 June, students have the opportunity to attend virtual recruiting sessions with a number of agencies looking to connect with graduating seniors entering the industry. Student attendees will network in small groups for up to 15 minutes with from four-to-eight agencies.
Sign up for recruiting and portfolio reviews by registering for a student ticket. Teagan Rabuano, The One Club Education manager, will follow up with students to confirm participation in recruiting and reviews.
Also that day, the 2021 Young One Student Awards will be announced. For more than 30 years, The One Club for Creativity has been passionate about showcasing the ingenuity of students and young professionals. The Young Ones Student Awards is one of the world’s most acclaimed competitive showcases for advertising, digital communication, and design students.
The Global Educators Summit takes place online on 9 June 9, and is an annual symposium where creative teachers, professors, administrators and other educators discuss the issues they face in the classroom.
In addition to everything on the Education Stage, students get access to all Creative Week 2021 programming over the five days.
This amounts to nearly 100 sessions of informative panels and workshops on the Main Stage, virtual visits to some of the industry’s hottest ad agencies and design firms on the Agency Stage, and an Awards Stage featuring ceremonies for The One Show 2021, the historic ADC 100th Annual Awards and Type Directors Club special awards announcements.
One session of particular note is the “Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks: The State of Creativity in South Africa” online panel hosted by Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle.
Taking place online on Thursday, 10 June, 5pm-6pm SAST, the panel features three of the country’s top creatives: Camilla Clerke, ECD, Ogilvy Cape Town; Xolisa Dyeshana, ECD/partner, Joe Public United, Johannesburg; and Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel Group, Johannesburg – discussing current creative trends in South Africa, the country’s best work of the past year and other topics of interest to the agency and creative world.
The panel will be moderated by industry advocate Ann Nurock, senior partner, relationship audits and management and a Bizcommunity contributor.
Registration is now open for Creative Week 2021. When students select South Africa as their location, they will automatically qualify for the discounted rate of (R125).
News
