SA creative students register for Portfolio Review at The One Club for Creativity 2021 for only R125

For just a special registration fee of just R125, students get an all-access pass to all five days of Creative Week 2021 programming.Of particular interest for students is the Education Stage , where on 7 June they can participate in one of twoStudents can meet with industry professionals from some of the most sought after agencies in the industry, have their books reviewed and get valuable feedback.On 8 June, students have the opportunity to attendwith a number of agencies looking to connect with graduating seniors entering the industry. Student attendees will network in small groups for up to 15 minutes with from four-to-eight agencies.Sign up for recruiting and portfolio reviews by registering for a student ticket. Teagan Rabuano, The One Club Education manager, will follow up with students to confirm participation in recruiting and reviews.Also that day, the 2021will be announced. For more than 30 years, The One Club for Creativity has been passionate about showcasing the ingenuity of students and young professionals. The Young Ones Student Awards is one of the world’s most acclaimed competitive showcases for advertising, digital communication, and design students.Thetakes place online on 9 June 9, and is an annual symposium where creative teachers, professors, administrators and other educators discuss the issues they face in the classroom.In addition to everything on the Education Stage, students get access to all Creative Week 2021 programming over the five days.This amounts to nearly 100 sessions of informative panels and workshops on the Main Stage, virtual visits to some of the industry’s hottest ad agencies and design firms on the Agency Stage, and an Awards Stage featuring ceremonies for The One Show 2021, the historic ADC 100th Annual Awards and Type Directors Club special awards announcements.One session of particular note is theonline panel hosted by Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle Taking place online on Thursday, 10 June, 5pm-6pm SAST, the panel features three of the country’s top creatives:, ECD, Ogilvy Cape Town;, ECD/partner, Joe Public United, Johannesburg; and, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel Group, Johannesburg – discussing current creative trends in South Africa, the country’s best work of the past year and other topics of interest to the agency and creative world.The panel will be moderated by industry advocate, senior partner, relationship audits and management and acontributor. Registration is now open for Creative Week 2021. When students select South Africa as their location, they will automatically qualify for the discounted rate of (R125).