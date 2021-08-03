BizTrends2021: Trend check - looking back and facing forward

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Sponsors
More Articles
Retail trends
A bold year for beveragesAlex Glenday
Acceleration of digital paymentsJonathan Smit
Safety vs sustainability - the packaging industry's key conundrumNthabiseng Motsoeneng
The evolving e-tail landscapeVilo Trska
Agriculture trends
Automotive trends
Construction & Engineering trends
3 major trends in the commercial property space in AfricaPeter Hodgkinson
A bright horizon for South Africa's energy landscapeBarry Bredenkamp
Achieving developmental goals through constructionCyril Vuyani Gamede
CSI & Sustainability trends
Time for NPOs to show their real impactKeri-Leigh Paschal
5 sustainability trends that will shape business in 2021Christelle Marais
4 trends set to continue or be re-interpreted in the NGO sectorInnocent Masayira
Strengthening NPO skills and processesNazeema Mohamed, Feryal Domingo and Soraya Joonas
Sustainability is key for social investment in 2021Keri-Leigh Paschal
Education trends
4 trends in employee skills development and training you need to know for 2021Siphelele Kubheka and Desikan Naidoo
Energy & Mining trends
Digital solutions need small steps to succeedXanthe Adams
Mining looks ahead to more Covid riskRalf Hennecke
Mining's year ahead will demand deep innovationFrederick Cawood
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
10 predictions around fintechDominique Collett
The 4 themes for the new yearAndrew Duvenage,
3 wealth management trends to watch in 2021Maarten Ackerman
4 strategies to rethink investing in SMEsKuhle Mnisi
Microinsurance ready to reach new heightsMarius Botha
Finding alpha in the age of Covid-19Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana
Purpose or profit. It's not a choiceMike Middleton
Shifting towards a digital - but still human - approachHenry van Deventer
Healthcare trends
Healthcare innovation in 2021 and beyondReynhardt Uys
Are day hospitals the new trend?Lee Callakoppen
3 emerging medical scheme membership patternsNerine Brink
Healthcare innovations to look out forMoshe Lichtenstein
HR & Management trends
ICT trends
5G is coming. Here's what it could mean for SASamantha Naidoo
Legal trends
3 big issues demanding legal attention this yearJonathan Veeran, Nozipho Mngomezulu and Burton Phillips
Lifestyle trends
3 new trends to anticipate in arts and cultureRucera Seethal
Wine in the wake of coronaKristen Duff and Gosia Young
7 prospects and necessary shifts for the artsRucera Seethal
Logistics & Transport trends
Marketing & Media trends
Tech democratisation will set the tone for 2021Andrew Smit and Johan Walters
Property trends
Auction industry survival depends on going virtualJoff van Reenen
Covid-19 drives new trends in local property marketMarcél du Toit
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
#BizTrends2021: Trend check - looking back and facing forward
Earlier this year I wrote about having to adopt new patterns as we watched the consumer behavioural pendulum swing dramatically. Along with the importance of bringing our communities closer, and the need to work in a significantly more purpose-driven empathetic way as we become accustomed to shoppers living in smaller footprints on an expansive, inter-connected level.
Source: Getty
Looking back on the first half of the year, with agility, innovation and an accelerated pace carrying both an intoxicating appeal and a heart-in-mouth sensation of cliff diving, I mentioned the rise of D2C as a key trend. Taking root in the growth of the e-commerce space, it offers another layer of opportunity as an omnichannel approach to derive value, making sense as a nimble way to control almost every aspect of the journey.
Looking back as we face forward as new trends emerge, it’s interesting to note how the D2C trend has played out in the trenches. Brands such as Heinz and PepsiCo have activated direct relationships with their customers for the first time, Bos Brands ramped up its D2C offering seeing the needle shift from a 1% sales base in 2020 to a predicted growth of 10-15% in 2021, while London based Beavertown Brewery went from an 85% drop in business to a 1000% increase in sales by launching into D2C.
#BizTrends2021: The rise of D2C
The direct-to-consumer model allows deeper brand relationships and an omnichannel approach to deriving value...
Michael Smollan 14 Jan 2021
Many other studies support this trend, with the Direct-to-Consumer Purchase Intent Index recording that more than 80% of end consumers are expected to make at least one purchase through a D2C brand within the next five years.
Good Rebels reported that D2C strategies are enabling the development of new recurring revenue thorough subscriptions, new product launches and customised tactics and in my opinion the mandatory focus, and I will beat that drum forever – that of building a customer experience. One that is centralised around curated moments that offer value, loyalty, transparency, uniqueness, and differentiation.
The D2C road ahead is going to offer retailers and brands a lot of opportunities to prolong their positioning overtime.
As we look ahead at the next stretch, some key trends are emerging around retailer investment opportunities and consumer behaviour and supporting brands with a bigger purpose. The acceleration of e-commerce continues to leave the pundits speechless as the up and up anticipated online spending trajectory looks set to continue as we ease out of the intenseness of the pandemic over time.
Retailer investment opportunities
Building ecosystems that leverage data and partnerships and offer consumers services will be a trend talking point going forward. The retailers to invest with will be the ones bedding down these initiatives, for example Shoprite.
Tailored promotions, brands that deliver services and experiences in-store, loyalty card connected campaigns and promotions, shared data, personalise offers and collaborate on gifting, seasonal calendars, events, and purpose-driven initiatives will be the ones to watch.
Consumer behaviour and supporting brands with a bigger purpose
Shoppers will curb discretionary spend in favour of focusing on the desire to be healthy and being aware of what they are consuming. Supporting local brands and retail outlets, particularly those who support their community and have a bigger purpose apart from product sales.
Think of individual brands such as Dove and Nike as well as The Hut Group (THG) which have a clear understanding of sustainability and making a positive impact across all products and services for permanent, positive change.
Doing good is good for business: How brand purpose can steer your sustainability journey in Africa
Here's how Kantar will help you authentically solve the value-action gap and guide you along your brand's sustainable transformation journey...
Adeola Tejumola, Kantar 4 May 2021
A global study reveals consumers are four to six times more likely to purchase, protect and champion purpose-driven companies – another drum I march to with steely determination. Herein lies massive opportunities to do brand marketing that speaks authentically to these points.
E-commerce
How e-commerce fits into retail’s post-pandemic future remains to be seen. However, in a recent Forrester research piece it was reported that as retailers reopen their brick-and-mortar spaces in-store traffic will be on the rise. However, now that consumers have experienced the convenience of online purchases, many are feeling underwhelmed by the return to in-store shopping with a third of consumers believing that they have no burning desire to return.
Other interesting e-commerce trends to watch will be voice commerce – both Google and Amazon are pushing regional languages in their virtual assistant devices to help consumers shop more conveniently.
#EcommerceDay2021: Clever click options boost SA's online grocery sector
Grocery shopping in SA has changed forever as consumers have become comfortable with shopping for day-to-day groceries online, says NielsenIQ's Kelly Arnold...
Kelly Arnold 12 Mar 2021
AI and AR in e-commerce stores will likely see an increase in conversions as AI offers personalised guidance and AR lets shoppers view a certain product before purchase. New payment options will arise to offer customers their preferred payment method along with making crypto payments a viable option.
Retailers and brand owners must be ready to serve shoppers who are keen for more physical experiences coupled with a familiarity with online shopping and the expectation for variety, speed, and service. Along with the desire to support purpose-driven companies as like-minded communities steer passage for quite literally a new world order.
Read more: online retail, retail trends, Smollan, biztrends, omnichannel retail, Michael Smollan, direct to consumer, D2C
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.