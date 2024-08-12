Retail specialist Smollan announces strategic alliance with Impact HD Inc

Smollan, a global retail specialist representing some of the world’s loved brands, has entered into a Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Impact HD Inc., a Japanese company specialising in sales promotion and data marketing.

The alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to create enhanced value and develop innovative solutions in the fields of sales promotion and marketing.

This collaboration is designed to help consumer goods and commerce brands swiftly adapt to evolving consumer demands and purchasing behaviors in the region.

Founded in 2004, Impact HD Inc. has rapidly expanded its business, specialising in in-store promotion, digital signage, marketing research, and BPO services.

The company has gained recognition for its high-value campaign promotions and innovative marketing plans utilising characters and VTubers, as well as for its expertise in retail technology and product development.

Smollan, operational in 62 countries globally, with a footprint of over 75,000 passionate people representing their client’s brands, unlock growth to help their clients win at the point of purchase.

Since its establishment in South Africa in 1931, Smollan has built a reputation for excellence in translating strategies into effective retail execution across various channels and categories.

The company is committed to fostering growth and driving positive change through a purposeful, diverse, inclusive, and sustainable business approach.

Sustainable business growth

Under the terms of the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement, both Smollan and Impact HD Inc. will share their respective solutions and big data resources to create synergies aimed at sustainable business growth.

The partnership also seeks to explore international opportunities for expanded business initiatives. Impact HD Inc. will benefit from Smollan’s global customer base, data marketing insights, and advanced retail technologies to enhance business operations in Japan.

Concurrently, Smollan will leverage Impacts’ expertise in digital signage, character and VTuber-based marketing strategies, and collaborative product planning to strengthen its presence in the Japanese market.

Commenting on the alliance, David Smollan, CEO of Smollan, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Impact HD Inc.

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone as we join forces with Impact HD Inc., a recognized leader in sales promotions and marketing in Japan. Our strategic investment underscores our belief in exponential growth opportunities and reinforces our commitment to expanding our network and reputation. By combining our capabilities and thought leadership, we aim to deliver world-class solutions that enable brands to swiftly adapt to evolving consumer demands and behaviors.”

The Capital and Business Alliance Agreement between Smollan and Impact HD Inc. represents a strategic alignment aimed at driving innovation and growth in the dynamic retail landscape.

Both companies are poised to capitalise on their synergistic strengths to deliver unparalleled value to clients and consumers alike.