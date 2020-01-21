BizTrends2020: Faster and smarter - 8 retail trends for 2020

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Trends
More Articles
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
Why off-campus (distance) learning will keep growing, and what trends to expectProfessor Patrick Bean
The intelligent utility of the futureCathy Pickering
The rise of renewables in AfricaKhumo Theko
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Retail jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Fixed Permanent Term Sales Assistant - Cape Union Mart - Grobersdal Polokwane
- Facilities Co-Ordinator Durban
- Guest Relations Ninja Cape Town
- Sales Agent Cape Town
- Permanent Part-Time Sales Assistant - Old Khaki - Eastgate Mall JHB North
- Permanent Part-Time Sales Assistant - Cape Union Mart - Fourways JHB North
- Merchandiser Durban
- Sous Chef Pretoria
- Sales Administrator Durban
- Sales Representative (Corrugated Mounting Materials) Johannesburg
#BizTrends2020: Faster and smarter - 8 retail trends for 2020
For the retail sector as a whole - and for physical stores in particular - 2020 will be a year of reinvention where retail will get faster and smarter.
Dov Girnun
Based on our 2019 Men’s and Women’s Retail Sector Outlook report, here are the top 8 retail trends that you can use to grow and maintain a loyal customer base:
1. Next-gen flagships
Cities will see more spectacular retail from a new generation of flagship stores. We expect a new wave of investment in physical stores to be core to the reinvention of retail.
2. Fast retail
‘Fast retail’ will have shorter leases, more shared spaces and more short-term stores. This trend will also inspire new collaborations between retailers to boost store traffic and large-store retailers to seek cotenants to fill extra space.
#BizTrends2020: Retail and Gen Z in 2020 - who they are and what they want
Although this generation has less spending power than Millennials, it is estimated that 40% of consumer spending will be attributed to Generation Z consumers in 2020...
Semona Pillay 9 Jan 2020
3. Frictionless physical retail
Technology will strip friction from brick-and-mortar retail. At the forefront of this tech-forward shift to address traditional pain points will be automated, checkout-free convenience stores.
4. Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence will become retailers’ go-to technology. Areas of opportunity for retailers to utilise are AI, communication/personalisation, pricing optimisation, inventory, and discovering new ways to engage with consumers.
5. Borrowing from ‘new retail’
Western retailers will borrow from ‘new retail’ with data-driven online-to-offline ventures. This will be seen in online retailers offering more physical experiences around calendar events and moves into permanent retail formats, with online data influencing decisions on everything from format to product range and location.
6. Conscious consumption
Consumers will look for environmentally and socially engaged brands and retailers. The conscious consumption trend will continue to expand into new retail sectors, the report states, and will push shoppers toward alternative acquisition models (such as resale and rental). This gradual shift will fuel further collaboration between retailers and brands in search of fresh ideas, endorsement from influencers, and being viewed as responsive to consumers’ concerns.
#BizTrends2020: Fashion won't be sustainable until consumers are educated
If you're wondering if sustainable fashion really does exist in South Africa, the answer is yes, but only on a small scale...
Emma Longden 15 Jan 2020
7. Smart retail
More consumers will expect ‘smart retail’ interactions. Retailers will need to meet this desire with a holistic approach that integrates AI automation, human intervention, and data sharing to provide personalised and predictive interactions across multiple channels
8. Inclusivity
Shoppers will seek more inclusive offerings, impacting the apparel and luxury markets. Brands and retailers will increasingly target traditionally marginalised fashion consumers, according to the report, such as plus-size shoppers and consumers with disabilities seeking adaptive clothing. Midmarket retailers will add more niche sizing and adaptive ranges, and aspirational brands will look to partner with “body-positive” influencers and celebrities.
Don't miss BizTrendsLive!2020, a showcase of the biggest trends shaping our region!
Read more: retail trends, Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun, physical retail, BizTrends2020
Related
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.