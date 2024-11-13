BehindtheCampaign: Merchant Capital’s Here We Grow campaign reflects SMEs' entrepreneurial journey

Merchant Capital’s Here We Growcampaign was conceived to redefine how South African SMEs perceive growth capital.

While most financial institutions offer funding as a transactional product, Merchant Capital aims to be seen as a lender and a true growth partner.

The goal was to create a brand platform that not only provides financial support but also reflects the entrepreneurial journey itself—acknowledging the resilience, ambition, and unique challenges SME owners face.

The brief was clear: make this platform a celebration of South African entrepreneurs and a mirror of their aspirations, struggles, and triumphs.

Strategic insight

The campaign was driven by research from Armada, and highlights the key market gap that South African SME owners don’t just need funding; they need a partner who truly understands the emotional, operational, and financial challenges of business.

Unlike traditional banks and fintechs, which often focus only on speed or rates, Merchant Capital aims to be an empathetic partner, supporting SMEs through every stage of growth.

South African entrepreneurs are known for their resilience. They punch above their weight, applying vast amounts of commitment and innovation as they overcome obstacles and solve problems.

They know the angst of missing their children’s milestones due to work commitments; they grapple with the responsibilities that come with providing for their families with a volatile income; they work the long hours, put in the hard yards, and do whatever it takes to make their dreams a reality.

But, oftentimes, their dreams are tempered by the reality of not having the funding they need to achieve them.

In this campaign messaging to the market, Merchant Capital affirms the value of its long-term relationships with entrepreneurs who want to open new doors, expand their reach, and take on bigger projects and contracts.

“For entrepreneurs who have already navigated the challenging early stages and are ready for the next chapter, Here We Grow is a powerful affirmation of what we offer: Authentic partnerships with SME owners as they traverse the ups and downs that come with expansion,” says Pam Rivkind, head of marketing of Merchant Capital.

The campaign is an expression of the resilience, ambition, and drive that characterise South African entrepreneurs.

By honouring this grit and resolve, Merchant Capital highlights that it not only understands but also accelerates the ambitions of local business owners.

Founded by entrepreneurs

Founder and CEO Dov Girnun explains that the company provides simple, asset-free lending and has seen a growing trend amongst their customer base, who have shifted their mindset from borrowing capital for tough times to using capital injections to grow their business.

“Building a business is a complex undertaking, with founders juggling multiple roles that become exhausting and overwhelming.

“Many business owners feel that borrowing from a traditional bank is their only option, a misconception we are trying to change with transparent, accessible funding.”

Founded by entrepreneurs, Merchant Capital is an asset-free growth capital provider that supports small and medium-sized businesses with big ambitions.

Girnun explains that the company’s unique asset-free funding solutions are specifically designed to help business owners unlock their growth potential and achieve their goals.

“Growth capital is more than just funding; it’s a crucial step in the entrepreneurial journey. At Merchant Capital, we understand the struggle that comes with accessing capital, and we’ve made it our mission to create a seamless, supportive experience for South African entrepreneurs who have growth ambitions,” says Girnun.

