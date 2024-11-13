Marketing & Media Marketing
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

RogerwilcoLivingfactsDentsuYFM 99.2Bluegrass DigitalOgilvy South AfricaMotherland OMNiMachine_DarkMatterMultiChoiceJust DesignAAA School of AdvertisingTenacityPRBlue Label MediaNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheCampaign: Merchant Capital’s Here We Grow campaign reflects SMEs' entrepreneurial journey

    13 Nov 2024
    13 Nov 2024
    Merchant Capital’s Here We Growcampaign was conceived to redefine how South African SMEs perceive growth capital.
    Merchant Capital’s Here We Grow campaign was conceived to redefine how South African SMEs perceive growth capital (Image supplied)
    Merchant Capital’s Here We Grow campaign was conceived to redefine how South African SMEs perceive growth capital (Image supplied)

    While most financial institutions offer funding as a transactional product, Merchant Capital aims to be seen as a lender and a true growth partner.

    The goal was to create a brand platform that not only provides financial support but also reflects the entrepreneurial journey itself—acknowledging the resilience, ambition, and unique challenges SME owners face.

    The brief was clear: make this platform a celebration of South African entrepreneurs and a mirror of their aspirations, struggles, and triumphs.

    Strategic insight

    The campaign was driven by research from Armada, and highlights the key market gap that South African SME owners don’t just need funding; they need a partner who truly understands the emotional, operational, and financial challenges of business.

    Unlike traditional banks and fintechs, which often focus only on speed or rates, Merchant Capital aims to be an empathetic partner, supporting SMEs through every stage of growth.

    South African entrepreneurs are known for their resilience. They punch above their weight, applying vast amounts of commitment and innovation as they overcome obstacles and solve problems.

    They know the angst of missing their children’s milestones due to work commitments; they grapple with the responsibilities that come with providing for their families with a volatile income; they work the long hours, put in the hard yards, and do whatever it takes to make their dreams a reality.

    But, oftentimes, their dreams are tempered by the reality of not having the funding they need to achieve them.

    In this campaign messaging to the market, Merchant Capital affirms the value of its long-term relationships with entrepreneurs who want to open new doors, expand their reach, and take on bigger projects and contracts.

    “For entrepreneurs who have already navigated the challenging early stages and are ready for the next chapter, Here We Grow is a powerful affirmation of what we offer: Authentic partnerships with SME owners as they traverse the ups and downs that come with expansion,” says Pam Rivkind, head of marketing of Merchant Capital.

    The campaign is an expression of the resilience, ambition, and drive that characterise South African entrepreneurs.

    By honouring this grit and resolve, Merchant Capital highlights that it not only understands but also accelerates the ambitions of local business owners.

    Founded by entrepreneurs

    Founder and CEO Dov Girnun explains that the company provides simple, asset-free lending and has seen a growing trend amongst their customer base, who have shifted their mindset from borrowing capital for tough times to using capital injections to grow their business.

    “Building a business is a complex undertaking, with founders juggling multiple roles that become exhausting and overwhelming.

    “Many business owners feel that borrowing from a traditional bank is their only option, a misconception we are trying to change with transparent, accessible funding.”

    Founded by entrepreneurs, Merchant Capital is an asset-free growth capital provider that supports small and medium-sized businesses with big ambitions.

    Girnun explains that the company’s unique asset-free funding solutions are specifically designed to help business owners unlock their growth potential and achieve their goals.

    “Growth capital is more than just funding; it’s a crucial step in the entrepreneurial journey. At Merchant Capital, we understand the struggle that comes with accessing capital, and we’ve made it our mission to create a seamless, supportive experience for South African entrepreneurs who have growth ambitions,” says Girnun.

    Credits

    Client – Merchant Capital

    Head of marketing: Pam Rivkind
    Brand & campaigns manager: Marole Mathabatha
    Marketing coordinator: Thando Sikhosana

    Agency – Armada

    Creative & strategy director: Ernst van der Merwe
    Director of insights & media: Theo Bili
    Project director: Michelle Dehning
    Media planner: Molefe Mashike
    Designer: Andre Smit

    Production – Run Jump Fly Creations

    Director: Lamar Bonhomme
    Executive producer: Lourens Smit
    Project manager: Damian Valencia
    Assistant director: Adriano Franco
    Producer: Devin Armstrong
    Cinematographer/DOP: Christian Wolf
    Production manager (Prep): Peta Sacke
    Production manager: Jonathan Maneschijn
    AC: Wilhelm van der Westhuizen
    Art/wardrobe: Amber-Jade Geldenhuys
    Gaffer: Nicholas Brown
    Hair & make-Up: Lynn Kennedy
    Unit manager: Douglas Machogo
    Sound operator: Andre Feldmann

    Post-Production

    Editor (RJF): Niel Markgraaf
    Grade (RJF): Christian Wolf
    Online/VFX: Anthony Maneschijn
    Audio studio: Anathi Sound Audio
    Final mix Engineer: Nathi

    Read more: advertising, marketing, SME, SME funding, financial sector, Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun, #BehindTheCampaign
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz