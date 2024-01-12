Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapePropelair SAGagasi FMV5 DigitalPG BisonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Circular Economy & Waste Management News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    2,000 new waste management job opportunities in Mbombela

    12 Jan 2024
    12 Jan 2024
    The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, has launched the Cleaning and Greening Programme for the City of Mbombela with 2,000 new job opportunities in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.
    Image source: Tope A. Asokere from
    Image source: Tope A. Asokere from Pexels

    Delivering the keynote address on Thursday, the Deputy Minister explained how the programme tackles poverty and unemployment while ensuring that the environment is clean and protected.

    According to the department, illegal dumping and littering are some of the most common problems in South Africa that affect all municipalities, irrespective of the size and extent of the area.

    The prevalence of these ineffective waste management practices is being witnessed in many parts of the country.

    This trend, the department said, unfortunately, affects the well-being of communities.

    “President Cyril Ramaphosa asked all of us as government leaders to come up with programmes to create jobs for our people, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic. As a department, we have responded to the President’s call with this initiative to create jobs while contributing to a cleaner environment,” said the Deputy Minister.

    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    8 key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy

    15 Nov 2023

    Municipal Cleaning and Greening Programme

    Last year, Minister Barbara Creecy launched the national Municipal Cleaning and Greening Programme (MCGP), which is being implemented across the nine provinces.

    The City of Mbombela is one of the 14 prioritised municipalities for the expansion of the MCGP.

    The expansion will increase waste management across the participating municipalities through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

    The EPWP is a medium-to long-term government-funded programme that promotes the use of labour-intensive methods to create work opportunities for poor and unemployed South Africans.

    Workers in each municipality will enable more waste management capacity while addressing service delivery, skills development, unemployment, and creating cleaner towns.

    The programme prioritises employment, emphasising empowering women, youth, and people with disabilities.

    “This programme will essentially see community members working with the government to clean their communities while earning a monthly stipend. The programme will allow you, the participants, to put food on the table, to provide for yourselves and your families while carrying out the important task of keeping our communities clean,” she told the participants.

    Read more: waste management, Job opportunities, Makhotso Sotyu
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    8 key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy
    15 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Mpact Waste Management is now providing sustainable on-site waste management services for Pick n Pay’s super distribution centre at Eastport Logistics Park, near OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng
    Sustainability and recycling vision key in Mpact's services for Pick n Pay
    14 Nov 2023
    Image: GroundUp
    Video: This school was made from eco-bricks
     14 Aug 2023
    Source:
    Growth For Jobs: What is it and what does it mean for the Western Cape?
    24 Jul 2023
    Load shedding hampering efficiency, effectiveness of waste management sector
    Load shedding hampering efficiency, effectiveness of waste management sector
    21 Jul 2023
    Shoprite calls tech students to apply for bursary programme
    Shoprite calls tech students to apply for bursary programme
    12 Jul 2023
    Image source: Md Mudassir Hossain from
    How will the EPR impact SA's waste pickers?
    2 Jun 2023
    Image source: Tom Fisk from
    Ennerdale collapse: Who is responsible for safety on landfill sites?
    13 Apr 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz