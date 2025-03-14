ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
    ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management

    New fleet to aid Nelson Mandela Bay waste collection efforts

    14 Mar 2025
    14 Mar 2025
    In a move to enhance waste management services, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has unveiled seven advanced waste collection trucks, which is an investment in the city’s public health infrastructure and an improvement in service delivery efficiency.
    Image source:
    Image source: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Facebook

    Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Health, Thsonono Buyeye, commended the arrival of the new fleet, describing it as a crucial financial boost that will ease the financial pressures faced by the municipality’s waste management department.

    The municipality is located in the Eastern Cape.

    Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held on Wednesday, Buyeye said the introduction of the state-of-the-art waste collection compactor trucks serves as a significant step forward poised at improving waste management services.

    “This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing efficient and effective services, thus underscoring the department’s dedication to maintaining a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment [for all residents],” Buyeye said.

    The MMC explained that, as part of the city's strategy to reduce its reliance on outsourced waste collection services, the municipality has implemented a three-year fleet recapitalisation plan, which allocates R30 million annually starting this year.

    “This acquisition will significantly alleviate financial pressures on the municipality, which previously spent substantial amounts outsourcing waste management collection trucks, compromising its ability to deliver other essential public health services,” the MMC said.

    He added that the arrival of the trucks will significantly reduce the city’s financial burden previously placed on the municipality, due to outsourcing waste management.

    The new trucks are equipped with cutting-edge technology and enhanced capacity, enabling them to manage larger volumes of waste with greater speed and efficiency. The advanced lifting gear of the trucks allows them to effortlessly collect a wider range of waste types, ultimately enhancing the waste collection and management process.

    "As a municipality, we are thrilled, considering that the arrival of these trucks will significantly enhance our service delivery. Unfortunately, vandalism of municipal fleet, including waste collection fleet has been a great challenge.

    “However, we are positive that together with law enforcement, and the community, we can protect these valuable waste compactor trucks, as our goal is to ensure that public health services reach every corner of our city,” Buyeye said.

    Measures to prevent vandalism and theft

    To address the persistent issue of vandalism, the MMC said the municipality has implemented a comprehensive security strategy to protect the new waste management fleet.

    He said the municipality is also investigating recent incidents of vandalism that have affected the city’s existing waste collection vehicles.

    He said a robust security strategy has been put in place to safeguard against vandalism and theft, ensuring its longevity and effectiveness.

    The municipality also urged residents to work with the municipality, and law enforcement to protect and safeguard municipal assets that service all residents.

    “This collective effort is crucial in preventing vandalism and theft, which severely impacts the delivery of essential waste management services, particularly in high-crime areas,” Buyeye said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
