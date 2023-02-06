Outdoor Network launches second rotating billboard in Mpumalanga

The new, high-definition, rotating digital site measures 3m x 6m and is strategically located on OR Tambo Drive, one of Witbank’s busiest arterial routes, reaching local audiences on their daily commute travelling north towards the Mandela Street intersection. The site offers access to audiences in the city’s hub of economic activity, making the location highly attractive to both multinational brands and local businesses.

This digital billboard marks the second rotator that Outdoor Network has installed in the Mpumalanga province, further reinforcing the company’s dominance in key locations, delivering audience scale on a national level. “Because we already have a great site in the main hub (Mbombela) in Mpumalanga, eMalahleni was always the next strategic area in the region. We are replicating this in other provinces in order to provide our clients with effective solutions for each region,” says Thulani Dumakude, general manager at Outdoor Network.

The city of eMalahleni is an expansive area in the Mpumalanga region and has grown rapidly thanks to heavy industry including mining located in the area and tourism. The recently built billboard in the area delivers an upscale audience, providing brands the with the benefit of extending their reach to a broader South African audience.

According to Outdoor Network’s head of sales, Warren Dugmore, this new development strengthens company’s national foothold, while reaching an increasingly diversified population. “One of the main factors we accounted for in this development was to be able to reach a broader SEM in the country, ensuring that we are able to offer brands the opportunity to reach their respective target markets,” adds Dugmore. With this launch, Outdoor Network now provides unparalleled brand exposure on 17 digital rotator billboards across key metros and major urban areas.

Outdoor Network’s rotating billboards are unique in that they are built with technology that enables them to rotate twice a day to achieve optimal reach during peak morning and afternoon traffic periods. This unique feature, which allows advertisers to achieve double the exposure and deliver the best possible brand impressions, is exclusively provided by Outdoor Network.

Outdoor Network, a division of Provantage, remains committed to providing advertisers with high quality DOOH solutions nationally. Their rapid digital expansion strategy has seen the launch of four digital billboard across the country in the last few months alone, demonstrating their commitment to providing advertisers with high quality, innovative digital billboards in sought after regions.



