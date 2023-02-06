Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ClockworkRand ShowOnPoint PRStudent VillageJoe PublicFCB AfricaMultiChoiceAFDAMaximizer SoftwareAdvertising Week AfricaVicinity MediaBizcommunity.comDSTV Media SalesATKASA - Digital AgencyThe Cape Town Creative AcademyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Outdoor Network launches second rotating billboard in Mpumalanga

6 Feb 2023
Issued by: Twiga Communications
Outdoor Network, one of South Africa's leading out of home (OOH) media owners, is taking its digital-focused strategy to new heights, expanding its network footprint to eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.
Outdoor Network launches second rotating billboard in Mpumalanga

The new, high-definition, rotating digital site measures 3m x 6m and is strategically located on OR Tambo Drive, one of Witbank’s busiest arterial routes, reaching local audiences on their daily commute travelling north towards the Mandela Street intersection. The site offers access to audiences in the city’s hub of economic activity, making the location highly attractive to both multinational brands and local businesses.

This digital billboard marks the second rotator that Outdoor Network has installed in the Mpumalanga province, further reinforcing the company’s dominance in key locations, delivering audience scale on a national level. “Because we already have a great site in the main hub (Mbombela) in Mpumalanga, eMalahleni was always the next strategic area in the region. We are replicating this in other provinces in order to provide our clients with effective solutions for each region,” says Thulani Dumakude, general manager at Outdoor Network.

The city of eMalahleni is an expansive area in the Mpumalanga region and has grown rapidly thanks to heavy industry including mining located in the area and tourism. The recently built billboard in the area delivers an upscale audience, providing brands the with the benefit of extending their reach to a broader South African audience.

According to Outdoor Network’s head of sales, Warren Dugmore, this new development strengthens company’s national foothold, while reaching an increasingly diversified population. “One of the main factors we accounted for in this development was to be able to reach a broader SEM in the country, ensuring that we are able to offer brands the opportunity to reach their respective target markets,” adds Dugmore. With this launch, Outdoor Network now provides unparalleled brand exposure on 17 digital rotator billboards across key metros and major urban areas.

Outdoor Network’s rotating billboards are unique in that they are built with technology that enables them to rotate twice a day to achieve optimal reach during peak morning and afternoon traffic periods. This unique feature, which allows advertisers to achieve double the exposure and deliver the best possible brand impressions, is exclusively provided by Outdoor Network.

Outdoor Network, a division of Provantage, remains committed to providing advertisers with high quality DOOH solutions nationally. Their rapid digital expansion strategy has seen the launch of four digital billboard across the country in the last few months alone, demonstrating their commitment to providing advertisers with high quality, innovative digital billboards in sought after regions.

NextOptions
Read more: Outdoor Network, Provantage, Thulani Dumakude

Related

Digital Out of Home Advertising - The answer to a cookieless future?
Twiga CommunicationsDigital Out of Home Advertising - The answer to a cookieless future?2 Feb 2023
Larger than life - Transit Ads invests in large format Digital Out of Home with Transit XL
Twiga CommunicationsLarger than life - Transit Ads invests in large format Digital Out of Home with Transit XL1 Feb 2023
Street Network launches audience measurement for Street Furniture formats
Twiga CommunicationsStreet Network launches audience measurement for Street Furniture formats27 Jan 2023
Another digital milestone for Provantage
Twiga CommunicationsAnother digital milestone for Provantage16 Jan 2023
Outdoor Network's high-definition (HD) rotating digital site a first in Cape Town
Twiga CommunicationsOutdoor Network's high-definition (HD) rotating digital site a first in Cape Town30 Nov 2022
Unlocking the potential of Out of Home in Africa
Unlocking the potential of Out of Home in Africa9 Feb 2022
Marketers turn to stable research in the midst of large consumer changes
Ask AfrikaMarketers turn to stable research in the midst of large consumer changes12 Oct 2021
#BizTrends2017: Digital Out of Home rejuvenates the market
#BizTrends2017: Digital Out of Home rejuvenates the market13 Jan 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz