Self-care Sundays and how brands can get involved

We often think of self-care as that well-deserved two-week holiday once a year or perhaps twice a year if you're lucky. We often live for the 'next holiday' or 'hold on for leave' without realising that we need to rest regularly, because our minds and bodies do not postpone stress that is built up from our daily lives. The mind cannot wait for a two-week holiday that is six months away! And with the new setup of working from home (which has blurred the lines between work and home time), self-care is an essential - now more than ever!