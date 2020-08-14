Self-care Sundays and how brands can get involved

We often think of self-care as that well-deserved two-week holiday once a year or perhaps twice a year if you're lucky. We often live for the 'next holiday' or 'hold on for leave' without realising that we need to rest regularly, because our minds and bodies do not postpone stress that is built up from our daily lives. The mind cannot wait for a two-week holiday that is six months away! And with the new setup of working from home (which has blurred the lines between work and home time), self-care is an essential - now more than ever!
Over the past few months, self-care or self-love Sundays (#SelfcareSunday) has been trending on social media, with different personal care brands leveraging on the hashtag by having social media influencers use their products to pamper themselves and show the brand as purposeful, in aid of personal wellbeing.
One particular partnership that worked well is @artofsuperwoman
and MSLondon Cosmetics
, where different products were featured on Instagram with a short write up of each and an option to purchase the product right from the post. While there is great potential for various brands to use #SelfcareSundays to drive awareness and trial use by audiences, #SelfcareSundays has proven that it’s not just what a product can do, but rather what emotional experience it brings to an individual.
There are many other brands that can leverage from the hashtag, as people do different things to unwind and feel good about themselves. Other brands or products that could showcase under the hashtag are:Musicians
- Artists can push their music as a tool for relaxation and dancing which is a great form of self-care.Hiking trails
- Some people prefer to being outdoors in order to feel calm and peaceful, so this is a great opportunity for the likes of Hennops Hiking Trail and others to be showcased as self-care tools, of course within compliance of the current Covid-19 restrictions.Authors
- “Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are” according to Mason Coley. A good book is sometimes all that one needs to escape in a healthy way.
The lockdown has exposed us to a new normal, and with the number of Covid-19 positive cases increasing on a daily basis, we are certainly all affected even if we’re not infected. We need to take care of our minds and our bodies right now. The lockdown has also given us new roles – I personally have become a trusted cook and a baker, (please don’t ask me what I ate before this lol). Others have become cleaners, teachers, and even principals in their own right.
In an industry that is nothing short of pressurised, I realised the importance of being intentional about taking time to care for myself and do what I love; giving my mind and body the rest it needs. We all know that you cannot give from an empty vessel. We need to refill and refuel in order to be able to give ourselves and our creativity to the world again.
With more people realising the importance of being intentional about taking time to take care of themselves and do what they love, more brands are finding ways to sell not just the product, but their brand’s emotional attachment and experience too.
Sundays are the perfect days to self-care as it allows us to wrap up a week and start the new week on a fresh clean slate.Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you. - Anne Lamott