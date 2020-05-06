Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Newzroom Afrika's new breakfast show to set the pace with Michelle Craig as new co-anchor

Issued by: Newzroom Afrika
Africa will wake up to a new era on 11 May 2020 as Newzroom Afrika's new breakfast show, AM Report, makes its debut.

Anchored by popular journalist Michelle Craig – the latest addition to the Newzroom Afrika team – and familiar face Ayanda Nyathi, with Benjamin Leshoro on the sports desk, AM Report will get viewers set for the day with a zesty combination of hard news and current affairs, delivered with the channel’s characteristic passion and purpose.

With a fast-paced combination of the latest updates on the big news of the day, hard-hitting studio interviews and live crossings to our field reporters across the country, AM Report will provide a dependable survival guide for the day ahead, bringing viewers up to speed on key news developments that affect us all.

The anchors will dig beyond the morning media headlines as they review the lead stories, compelling photographs, opinion pieces and cartoons in popular print and digital media.

The show will also take viewers on an agenda-setting tour of the day’s news diary.

Candid discussions with newsmakers will add further depth, insight and relevance to the big stories as the anchors interrogate the issues and engage with viewers, helping AM Reportto deliver a hard talk with heart.

Michelle Craig joins Newzroom Afrika after cementing her place as one of the country’s leading television news personalities over a more than 14-year career in broadcasting.

Craig says she is looking forward to kicking off the news cycle each day and setting the pace with Newzroom Afrika’s team of committed television news professionals.

Newzroom Afrika’s news director, Katy Katopodis, says Craig will bring fresh energy and experience to the breakfast offering for channel 405 viewers with her engaging journalism style and hard-hitting approach.

“We are thrilled to have Michelle on board. She is one of those special journalists who is truly passionate about her craft and understands the importance of telling human-centric stories. We are so looking forward to watching Michelle, Ayanda and Benjamin take breakfast television to the next level,” says Katopodis.

About Newzroom Afrika

Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour television news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa. Newzroom Afrika is live on DStv channel 405.

Contact:

Zamahlasela Gabela
HOD: Marketing and Communications
Newzroom Afrika
Tel: +27 10 448 4050


Newzroom Afrika's press office

