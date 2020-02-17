Newzroom Afrika shakes up programming to greet new decade

Newzroom Afrika is ringing in the 2020s with a programming reboot to keep things fresh and focused for what promises to be a momentous new decade.

The revamped roster of new shows and anchors will see some programmes come to an end, while others move to new timeslots to make way for new shows. In this vein,concluded its run in December 2019, whilemoves from the 4pm weekend timeslot to 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.First among the exciting February changes is the all-new early edition of, hosted by Ayanda Nyathi, from 6am to 9am. Here viewers will be kept up to date with news, business, sport, traffic and weather.will continue from 9am to midday with Mpho Sithole as anchor. This mid-morning edition ofprovides rolling coverage of developing stories of the day, with in-depth analysis by subject experts and live crossings to Newzroom Afrika field reporters and correspondents in the field across the country, the continent and the world.is the new lunchtime slot from 12 midday to 3pm, hosted interchangeably by Thami Ngubeni and Thabo Mdluli. This show will focus on the leading news stories of the day and give a refresher on timelines and origins of topical big news stories, with archival materials and infographics for context and background.3pm to 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays will see the afternoon edition ofsteered by Stephen Grootes as anchor, with informative, up-to-the-minute bulletins, hard-hitting interviews and insightful analysis featuring renowned current affairs thought leaders.Grootes then joins forces with Cathy Mohlahlana at 5pm to co-anchor a new, one-hour fast-paced bulletin called. This show echoes the nation’s heartbeat and takes a snapshot of the country and the world as they change from day to day. Newzroom Afrika reporters will be live in studio to report back on the stories they’ve been tracking.with Cathy Mohlahlana and Marc Lewis will continue from 6pm on weekdays, wrapping up all the big news and sport stories of the day until 8pm.Moving up an hour,with JJ Tabane kicks off from 8pm until 11pm. With the big stories covered by 8pm, this is the time to dissect it all by putting newsmakers in the hot seat for a Q&A, getting the nation’s views and having frank talks with policymakers.“We’ve had an amazing response from viewers since we launched Newzroom Afrika in May last year and in that short period the channel has established itself as a fearless and fresh voice in SA media,” said Newzroom Afrika co-founder and CEO Thokozani Nkosi.“We’re shaking things up to mark the start of the new decade and to ensure we always stay fresh and relevant. There’s so much more to come from Newzroom Afrika and we’re excited about the possibilities we see in an increasingly dynamic media landscape.”Nkosi added that Newzroom Afrika would continue to innovate and build on its successful launch phase, combining quality journalism with a fresh approach to news broadcasting.“We have ingenuity built into our DNA which challenges us to see and do things differently,” said Nkosi.“These changes are a part of that desire to keep evolving and continually improving.”Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour television news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa. Newzroom Afrika is live on DStv channel 405.Contact:Zamahlasela GabelaHOD: Marketing and communicationsNewzroom AfrikaTel: +27 10 448 4050