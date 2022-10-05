What will it take to get you back in the office?

A new global research report by Steelcase, a global office design company, surveyed 58,000 people in 11 countries on what it would take to lure them back to the office has revealed some surprising - and some not so surprising - answers.

Image source: Vlada Karpovich from Pexels

Linda Trim, director at workspace design consultancy Giant Leap which represents Steelcase in South Africa, said: “For every CEO you hear from who loves their new, remote or hybrid setup, you hear from five who don’t. For many who sent their people home, it’s proving tough to get them back.”

“Businesses need to think differently about getting people back into the office. They need to think of it as earning the commute of workers who would rather stay home.”

“Offices need will need to compete with — and beat — the alternatives.”

So what do people say they want when they go back to the office?