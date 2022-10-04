Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comRoan SystemsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Transport News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

  • Logistics Assistant Mossel Bay
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA rail, port workers to strike over wages - unions

    4 Oct 2022
    By: Nelson Banya
    Workers at South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet will go on strike starting this Thursday (6 October 2022) over a wage dispute, two labour unions said, in a move that could halt the export of key minerals and other cargo.
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90km north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90km north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Transnet has been operating below capacity due to a shortage of locomotives, poor maintenance and vandalism and theft of its infrastructure, costing miners billions of rand in potential revenue. A strike would paralyse freight rail services and impact South Africa's ports, also managed by Transnet.

    The United National Transport Union (Untu), which is the biggest labour union at Transnet, said it had served notice to begin industrial action on Thursday. The other union at Transnet, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), said it would join in the strike from Monday.

    Both unions said Transnet's offer of a 1.5% pay increase from 1 October fell below their demands.

    "Transnet...must provide a salary increase offer that is aligned with the increased cost of living, cost of housing, medical costs, housing and, of course, the consumer price index (CPI) that is currently running at 7.6%," Untu said in a statement.

    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Transnet, China's CRRC agree to resolve legal disputes

    By 1 Sep 2022

    Transnet has said any increase beyond its current wage offer would not be sustainable.

    "Transnet has consistently made the point that its wage bill currently makes up over 66% of monthly operating costs. This is not sustainable, particularly given the current operational and financial performance," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Transnet has applied to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), a state agency that mediates labour disputes, for further talks with the unions.

    Both Untu and Satawu said the mediation, which is due to start on 12 October, would not affect their plans to go on strike.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya, editing by Louise Heavens
    Read more: Transnet, Satawu, wage dispute, wage demands, wage negotiations, wage strike, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, Nelson Banya

    Related

    Jagersfontein mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulations
    Jagersfontein mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulations23 Sep 2022
    Image source: Christos Georghiou –
    Thungela signs three-year wage deal20 Sep 2022
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Transnet, China's CRRC agree to resolve legal disputes1 Sep 2022
    SA maize harvest forecast 8% lower than last year
    SA maize harvest forecast 8% lower than last year31 Aug 2022
    Transnet and unions declare wage deadlock, strike looms
    Transnet and unions declare wage deadlock, strike looms26 Aug 2022
    Coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'
    Coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'19 Aug 2022
    Thungela agrees to amend rail contract with Transnet
    Thungela agrees to amend rail contract with Transnet18 Aug 2022
    SA coal exports to Europe surge, shipments to Asia decline
    SA coal exports to Europe surge, shipments to Asia decline16 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz