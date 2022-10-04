Industries

$400m loan to improve Egyptian logistics, transport sectors

4 Oct 2022
By: Moataz Mohamed, Nadine Awadalla and Lina Najem
The World Bank has agreed to provide Egypt with $400m to develop the logistics and transportation sectors and support the shift towards lower carbon emissions, the group said in a statement on Monday, 3 October 2022.
Image: A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo, File. Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon
Image: A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo, File. Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

The project will focus on developing a railway bypass in Egypt's congested Alexandria-Cairo Area railway corridor, allowing for increased freight capacity and decongesting areas with high demand for passenger trains, the World Bank added.

Egypt's transportation sector is the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the country, at around 19%, according to the World Bank. The international body estimates that the railway project will reduce emissions by 965,000 tonnes over 30 years.

The World Bank also said that it supports the Egyptian government's effort to promote private sector participation in improving its railways by creating a system similar to road tolls, permitting privately-owned trains to operate on national tracks for a fee.

The ongoing development finance portfolio between Egypt and the World Bank includes 15 projects worth $5.7 billion, Egypt's ministry of international cooperation said on Monday, and includes initiatives in healthcare, social security, enterpreneurship, in addition to transportation.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Moataz Mohamed, Nadine Awadalla and Lina Najem

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; writing by Nadine Awadalla and Lina Najem; editing by Philippa Fletcher
