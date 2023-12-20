Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Gauteng Tourism AuthorityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Minister hands over Wolwekloof Resort infrastructure project to CapeNature

    20 Dec 2023
    20 Dec 2023
    Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille has officially handed over a multi-million rand infrastructure maintenance project at the historic Wolwekloof Resort to CapeNature. Funded by the Department of Tourism, the project aims to revitalise the site with a focus on preserving its historical significance and enhancing the overall visitor experience.
    Source: Department of Tourism
    Source: Department of Tourism

    The Wolwekloof Resort, located near Ceres in the Witzenberg Municipality, holds a unique place in South Africa's history as one of the few facilities accessible to people of colour during the apartheid era. After being closed to the public in recent years, CapeNature took over management of the resort in 2019, with the goal of transforming it into a thriving tourism facility.

    Minister de Lille highlighted the importance of tourism in the country's economy, emphasising the need for collaboration to grow the sector. She stated, "Tourism is a key sector in our economy, injecting billions into the economy each year and providing much-needed jobs for our people."

    Source: Department of Tourism
    Source: Department of Tourism

    The Wolwekloof Resort project is part of the Department's funded provincial state-owned assets maintenance programme. The maintenance work, completed earlier this year, included upgrades to pools, installation of a new pool slide, new fencing, construction of braai areas, and walkway construction.

    Dr Razeena Omar, CEO of CapeNature, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "Wolwekloof is one of five tourism projects under the NDT CapeNature partnership. It is collaborations like this that help to boost the Western Cape tourism economy, offering holidaymakers even more travel choices."

    Minister de Lille provided an update on South Africa's tourism sector, indicating positive signs of recovery with over 6.8 million tourists welcomed in the first 10 months of the year. Despite the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, CapeNature demonstrated impressive growth in revenue and visitor numbers during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years.

    Source: Department of Tourism
    Source: Department of Tourism

    The Wolwekloof Resort project is still in phase one, with CapeNature planning additional work on water and electricity infrastructure in the next three phases. The vision is to reinstitute the site for recreational and leisure purposes with modern amenities.

    Minister de Lille concluded by urging all partners to inject urgency into the remaining phases of the project, aiming for a public opening of the resort in the spring of 2024. She thanked the partners for their contributions and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration to fulfil the tourism sector's full potential.

    Read more: tourism industry, CapeNature, tourism and travel
    NextOptions


    Related

    VFS Global appointed to administer UK government visa, passport service in 142 countries
    VFS Global appointed to administer UK government visa, passport service in 142 countries
    1 day
    Durban beaches closed due to contamination
    Durban beaches closed due to contamination
    2 days
    Source: Archive
    Tourism safety monitors deployed for peak summer holiday period
    13 Dec 2023
    Africa's open visa policy eases cross-border travel, unlocks trade and investment
    Africa's open visa policy eases cross-border travel, unlocks trade and investment
    13 Dec 2023
    Illembe District enjoys a whopping R2.2bn boost in just 6 months
    Illembe District enjoys a whopping R2.2bn boost in just 6 months
    12 Dec 2023
    Valor Hospitality Partners opens first West African hotel in the DRC
    Valor Hospitality Partners opens first West African hotel in the DRC
    11 Dec 2023
    SA's tourism boom: A gateway to job creation, economic growth, and social equity
    SA's tourism boom: A gateway to job creation, economic growth, and social equity
    6 Dec 2023
    Minor Hotels to introduce Anantara luxury in Zambia's Kafue National Park
    Minor Hotels to introduce Anantara luxury in Zambia's Kafue National Park
    6 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz