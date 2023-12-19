Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa relaunches

Industries

    In the heart of Wynberg, Cape Town, Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa relaunched earlier this month, ushering guests into an oasis of opulence. This newly refurbished boutique hotel, shrouded in sophistication and tranquillity, stands as a testament to luxury and relaxation.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Palm House transcends traditional accommodation; it's an artisan of memories. From the moment visitors cross the threshold, they are embraced by an atmosphere of refined grandeur.

    An unforgettable highlight of Palm House is its fine-dining experience. Renowned head chef Gerard van Staden orchestrates an exceptional culinary odyssey, where flavours harmonize to tantalize the palate, leaving a lasting desire for more.

    Inspired by its namesake, the decor of Palm House draws influence from its close neighbour, Kirstenbosch Gardens. The interior design team has skilfully integrated soft green colour palettes and harnessed natural textures, while the presence of stunning palm-themed wallpaper throughout the hotel ensures guests will experience an unforgettable and distinctive atmosphere during their stay.

    Co-founder and owner of Palm House says, Max Jong says “Being Dutch, I am thrilled to be relaunching the Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa. With a touch of Dutch hospitality and our commitment to providing a truly memorable experience, we invite guests to immerse themselves in the charm and elegance of our restored oasis. Welkom to the new chapter of Palm House, where indulgence meets authenticity!"

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The boutique hotel and spa, thoughtfully designed with guest comfort as a top priority, features rooms that epitomize elegance and modernity. Each room creates a serene sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether lounging by the pool, indulging in spa treatments, or absorbing the lush surroundings, Palm House guarantees an extraordinary stay.

    This delightful venue is also primed for intimate weddings and exclusive private events accommodating 60-100 guests.

    Shelagh Wood, co-owner of Palm House says “We are delighted to offer Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa as an intimate wedding venue. Nestled in the heart of our vibrant country, our enchanting surroundings and impeccable service create the perfect backdrop for a truly unforgettable celebration of love. We invite couples to embark on their journey together, where the beauty of South Africa intertwines with the warmth of our hospitality. Join us as we create cherished memories in this idyllic sanctuary."

    Palm House's charm, sophistication, and warm hospitality beckon all who seek an elevated Cape Town experience.

    Kirstenbosch Gardens, Boutique Hotel
