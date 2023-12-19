MusicExchange: Ian F to open 100% Retro | The Party

For the last eight years, Ian F has been the voiceover artist for SuperSport.
He won a South African Music Award in 2008 with 5FM for Best Dance Album.
As we head into 2024, Ian F is uniquely placed to open 100% Retro | The Party in Cape Town on 7 January 2024, at the DHL Cape Town Stadium and on 13 January 2024, at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria.
The bill includes Technotronic, Snap! Dr Alban, Haddaway, Twenty4Seven, 2 Unlimited, Rozalla, Nádine and DJs, including Barney Simon, Alex Jay, Ian Fraser and Shawny B.
We recently caught up...
To entertain as many people as possible and have as much fun as I can doing it!
Strangely, I never paid attention to music when I was growing up, but I loved the radio and how it all fits together. Finally, in my matric year, I started to pay attention to what my peers were listening to and from there my love of music grew. Once the bug bit, I began to make it my focus and eventually made a career out of it. Now, I eat sleep and breathe music. I always have something playing in the background. It has truly defined how I live my life!
My choice of music is eclectic and rather off the wall. I love everything from Dave Brubeck to Johnny Clegg, The Eurythmics to Ben Böhmer, Coldplay to Phil Collins…. Please never ask me what my favourite song is! I’ll tell you I don't Fu#%*ng know!
That’s your stuff…not mine!
Sharing and helping others to get there…
I don’t plan to retire… Considering I have never “worked” a day in my life!
Negative people, I walk away quickly.
Monolink.
YouTube. It’s my go-to inspiration vault!
The freedom to do what I choose
When DJing, I like me a little disco house. Purple Disco Machine is an inspiration!
I’ve been asked by many drunk people who come up to the DJ box to pour them a brandy & Coke. I swiftly point them in the direction of the bar!
The wonderful Alex Jay. His inspiration and guidance got me doing what I do today!
Style? What’s style?
Not just one…. ALL of my mates. Without them I’d be out of check.
My health.
A nice French red or perhaps a cheeky single malt wizzo. Or maybe a Negroni…. Decisions decisions.
Well, back in December 2022 I imagined myself standing in front of a crowd in a stadium and DJing. I didn’t know where or how I’d be doing that but one year later to the month I was offered to play at 100% Retro | The Party. Manifestation is a real thing my friends!
I guess that I am always happy. I love people.
F or One or Frase
I have always had a bit of a thing for airplanes, so probably a pilot.
Scatty, happy, hardworking, blessed, beard!
Above & Beyond – Flow State (Continuous Mix)
Roachford – Ride the Storm
Groove Armada – Edge Hill
Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart
William Orbit – Water from A Vineleaf.
The Right Stuff
Dr Joe Dispenza – Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself
Deep Forest - Sweet Lullaby
Too many people…
Fok.
Northern Lights, please.
Raising my son. My heart is full every day!
Not enough hours in the day really…
Not living my life to the full
A simple fresh out of the oven margherita pizza …the ultimate pizza. Tomato sauce. Fresh mozzarella. Fresh basil. Olive oil. But everything has to perfect.
Forget to smile because I am so in my flow!
Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm.
Honestly, learning to meditate twice a day has been my greatest journey so far.