MusicExchange: Ian F to open 100% Retro | The Party

Ian Fraser, better known as Ian F, became a household name as he spent 15 years at the national broadcaster, 5FM. He then went travelling and landed in Europe, where he discovered that it was old, cold and that beer was too expensive. He then came back home and worked briefly at KFM in Cape Town and the then Highveld in Johannesburg.

Image supplied

For the last eight years, Ian F has been the voiceover artist for SuperSport.

He won a South African Music Award in 2008 with 5FM for Best Dance Album.

As we head into 2024, Ian F is uniquely placed to open 100% Retro | The Party in Cape Town on 7 January 2024, at the DHL Cape Town Stadium and on 13 January 2024, at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria.

The bill includes Technotronic, Snap! Dr Alban, Haddaway, Twenty4Seven, 2 Unlimited, Rozalla, Nádine and DJs, including Barney Simon, Alex Jay, Ian Fraser and Shawny B.

We recently caught up...

What is your purpose?

To entertain as many people as possible and have as much fun as I can doing it!

What does music mean to you?

Strangely, I never paid attention to music when I was growing up, but I loved the radio and how it all fits together. Finally, in my matric year, I started to pay attention to what my peers were listening to and from there my love of music grew. Once the bug bit, I began to make it my focus and eventually made a career out of it. Now, I eat sleep and breathe music. I always have something playing in the background. It has truly defined how I live my life!

My music is about…

My choice of music is eclectic and rather off the wall. I love everything from Dave Brubeck to Johnny Clegg, The Eurythmics to Ben Böhmer, Coldplay to Phil Collins…. Please never ask me what my favourite song is! I’ll tell you I don't Fu#%*ng know!

What is your motto?

That’s your stuff…not mine!

Fame is about.

Sharing and helping others to get there…

Retirement will happen when...

I don’t plan to retire… Considering I have never “worked” a day in my life!

I don't do.

Negative people, I walk away quickly.

I would love to co-write with.

Monolink.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

YouTube. It’s my go-to inspiration vault!

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The freedom to do what I choose

The song you must play during every show?

When DJing, I like me a little disco house. Purple Disco Machine is an inspiration!

Any funny moments on stage?

I’ve been asked by many drunk people who come up to the DJ box to pour them a brandy & Coke. I swiftly point them in the direction of the bar!

My heroes are...

The wonderful Alex Jay. His inspiration and guidance got me doing what I do today!

My style icon is...

Style? What’s style?

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Not just one…. ALL of my mates. Without them I’d be out of check.

Image supplied

What is your most treasured possession?

My health.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

A nice French red or perhaps a cheeky single malt wizzo. Or maybe a Negroni…. Decisions decisions.

Dream gig to do?

Well, back in December 2022 I imagined myself standing in front of a crowd in a stadium and DJing. I didn’t know where or how I’d be doing that but one year later to the month I was offered to play at 100% Retro | The Party. Manifestation is a real thing my friends!

What makes you stand out?

I guess that I am always happy. I love people.

Any nicknames?

F or One or Frase

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I have always had a bit of a thing for airplanes, so probably a pilot.

Pick five words to describe yourself.

Scatty, happy, hardworking, blessed, beard!

Five must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Above & Beyond – Flow State (Continuous Mix)

Roachford – Ride the Storm

Groove Armada – Edge Hill

Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart

William Orbit – Water from A Vineleaf.

Greatest movie ever made?

The Right Stuff

What book are you reading?

Dr Joe Dispenza – Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself

What song changed your life?

Deep Forest - Sweet Lullaby

Who do you love?

Too many people…

What is your favourite word?

Fok.

Image supplied

Top of your bucket list?

Northern Lights, please.

Your greatest achievement?

Raising my son. My heart is full every day!

What do you complain about most often?

Not enough hours in the day really…

What is your biggest fear?

Not living my life to the full

Happiness is...

A simple fresh out of the oven margherita pizza …the ultimate pizza. Tomato sauce. Fresh mozzarella. Fresh basil. Olive oil. But everything has to perfect.

On stage, I tend to.

Forget to smile because I am so in my flow!

The best life lesson you have learned?

Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Honestly, learning to meditate twice a day has been my greatest journey so far.