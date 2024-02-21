MusicExchange: Brandon Grant releases new single, 'With You'

Brandon Grant is a South African songwriter and storyteller. He loves a good story and prides himself in being authentic and writing about what resonates with his daily life. His work is an expression of his experiences, struggles, and passions, and has released his new single entitled With You is out now.

What is your purpose?

I think a bit of me would be lying if I gave you a confident answer, but here’s what I have so far: My purpose is to create and share authentic music that is true to me. Then, hopefully, as a result, it resonates with others somehow. Maybe making their day, week or lives a little bit better in any way.

What does music mean to you?

It’s hard to describe, but I’d have to say music is joy for me. Listening to, or discovering new music is joyful for me. Creating music is the same. Just with an added layer of excitement, presence, therapy, expression, peace, and creative release.

My music is about.

I'm trying to figure out how to live life the best way I can. With this, including my fears, worries and struggles. Other than that, I write a bit about love too, as we all do ha-ha.

What is your motto?

‘Be present. Be grateful. Just Be.’

Fame is about.

Being recognised in the streets, ha-ha. I don’t know. For me, it’s not really a goal, but tends to be a byproduct of being ‘successful’ the this/any line of work. I guess it’s just public recognition of a job well done.

Retirement will happen when.

I’m a creative by profession, and you can create throughout your life. I never intend on retiring from creating in any capacity.

I don't do.

Golf.

I would love to co-write with.

Matt Corby, Jack Johnson, Bon Ivar, Paul McCartney, Ziggy Alberts and Ed Sheeran

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Just in my home studio to be honest, or nature if I feel I need more inspiration.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Songwriting.

The song you must do during every show?

With You.

Any funny moments on stage?

I opened for Jeremy Loops once. After my soundcheck, I went to relax in the crowd and loads of people wanted to take pictures with me. I was surprised, but super stoked obviously

My heroes are.

My parents and Jack Johnson

My style icon is.

Harry Styles.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Pretty much anyone who’s pursuing a career they love or at least actively doing the things they love and enjoy in any capacity. At any stage or level.

What is your most treasured possession?

My guitar.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Devils Peak beer.

Dream gig to do?

02 Arena London.

What makes you stand out?

My songwriting and my sound.

Any nicknames?

B, B-Grant.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Be a surfer/surfboard shaper.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Contemplative. Indecisive. Empathetic. Energetic. Deep-Thinker

Five songs on my Spotify playlist

Colors by Black Pumas

Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley

Champagne Supernova by Oasis

Skinny Love by Bon Iver

Saturn by Sleeping at Last

Greatest movie ever made?

The Shawshank Redemption

What book are you reading?

The Work We Were Born to Do: Find the Work You Love, Love the Work You Do by Nick Williams

What song changed your life?

The first song I ever released to the public. The biggest and scariest step for me. That started it all. It’s called Night Scene.

Who do you love?

My family, friends, girlfriend and dogs.

What is your favorite word?

Schwifty. Not real, but fun to say!

Top of your bucket list?

Explore more of South Africa.

Your greatest achievement?

Deciding to do what I love.

What do you complain about most often?

Having to use social media.

What is your biggest fear?

Dying.

Happiness is.

Being present and, more often than not, the little things.

On stage, I tend to.

Ramble sometimes.

The best life lesson you have learned?

When it seems too big or scary to do, just focus on, and take, the next step.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

The journey of pursuing music full-time. It’s been the hardest and most uncertain one, but also the most rewarding.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I don’t do as much as I should, or as often. But when I do, I donate clothes and food to the homeless and donate to organisations like the WWF, WAR and anti-poaching organizations.

Wishes and dreams?

To make a comfortable living doing what I love and enjoy. To be at peace with myself and joyful.

