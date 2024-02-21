MusicExchange: Brandon Grant releases new single, 'With You'

We recently chatted...
I think a bit of me would be lying if I gave you a confident answer, but here’s what I have so far: My purpose is to create and share authentic music that is true to me. Then, hopefully, as a result, it resonates with others somehow. Maybe making their day, week or lives a little bit better in any way.
It’s hard to describe, but I’d have to say music is joy for me. Listening to, or discovering new music is joyful for me. Creating music is the same. Just with an added layer of excitement, presence, therapy, expression, peace, and creative release.
I'm trying to figure out how to live life the best way I can. With this, including my fears, worries and struggles. Other than that, I write a bit about love too, as we all do ha-ha.
‘Be present. Be grateful. Just Be.’
Being recognised in the streets, ha-ha. I don’t know. For me, it’s not really a goal, but tends to be a byproduct of being ‘successful’ the this/any line of work. I guess it’s just public recognition of a job well done.
I’m a creative by profession, and you can create throughout your life. I never intend on retiring from creating in any capacity.
Golf.
Matt Corby, Jack Johnson, Bon Ivar, Paul McCartney, Ziggy Alberts and Ed Sheeran
Just in my home studio to be honest, or nature if I feel I need more inspiration.
Songwriting.
With You.
I opened for Jeremy Loops once. After my soundcheck, I went to relax in the crowd and loads of people wanted to take pictures with me. I was surprised, but super stoked obviously
My parents and Jack Johnson
Harry Styles.
Pretty much anyone who’s pursuing a career they love or at least actively doing the things they love and enjoy in any capacity. At any stage or level.
My guitar.
Devils Peak beer.
02 Arena London.
My songwriting and my sound.
B, B-Grant.
Be a surfer/surfboard shaper.
Contemplative. Indecisive. Empathetic. Energetic. Deep-Thinker
Colors by Black Pumas
Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley
Champagne Supernova by Oasis
Skinny Love by Bon Iver
Saturn by Sleeping at Last
The Shawshank Redemption
The Work We Were Born to Do: Find the Work You Love, Love the Work You Do by Nick Williams
The first song I ever released to the public. The biggest and scariest step for me. That started it all. It’s called Night Scene.
My family, friends, girlfriend and dogs.
Schwifty. Not real, but fun to say!
Explore more of South Africa.
Deciding to do what I love.
Having to use social media.
Dying.
Being present and, more often than not, the little things.
Ramble sometimes.
When it seems too big or scary to do, just focus on, and take, the next step.
The journey of pursuing music full-time. It’s been the hardest and most uncertain one, but also the most rewarding.
I don’t do as much as I should, or as often. But when I do, I donate clothes and food to the homeless and donate to organisations like the WWF, WAR and anti-poaching organizations.
To make a comfortable living doing what I love and enjoy. To be at peace with myself and joyful.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2s58jhw1eIkCfud0cj0hXg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandongrantt/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brandongrantmusic