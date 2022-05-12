Reach 280,000 business readers across Africa

Industries

    12 May 2022
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    As post pandemic travel markets open up, South Africa and Africa offer unlimited attractions and experiences for the global leisure and corporate travel market...
    Travel-related content marketing offers one of the most exciting areas of content marketing, with its potential to tell wonderful brand stories of destinations and hospitality services.

    The business-to-business media space also offers a wealth of opportunities for those with a vested interest in travel-related marketing, such as hotel groups, conference and function venues, tourism boards, traveltech companies, national parks and cultural attractions, recruiters and related suppliers to the industry, to leverage the benefits of content marketing.

    Corporate publishing allows travel journalists, tour guides, opinion leaders, travel agents, travel wholesalers and PR agencies to benefit from a regular presence in the online B2B media space.

    Bizcommunity’s dedicated business-to-business platforms attract a monthly website readership of 300,000 and 600,000+ newsletter subscribers across 19 sectors in Africa, offering valuable SEO and exposure for tourism marketers wishing to share information with business professionals, companies, organisations and corporate prospects.

    To consolidate and amplify a presence in the African tourism space, talk to our dedicated business development managers about best practice travel content marketing on Bizcommunity.com – the indispensable platform for business marketing, advertising and company news for 18 business sectors in Africa.

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media.

