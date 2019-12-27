Newsmaker: Jacaranda FM's Renaldo Schwarp receives 'Afrikaanse Taalraad Koker' Award

Renaldo Schwarp, head of digital and radio presenter at Jacaranda FM, received the Koker Youth Award at the Afrikaanse Taalraad (ATR) Koker Awards held in Cape Town on 29 November.

What does your role entail?

What do you enjoy most about Jacaranda FM?

Tell us a bit about your experience, and why radio?

What do you love most about your career?

Any other career highlights you’re particularly proud of?

Being included in the Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans for 2019.



The documentary I independently produced and directed, Skeef, being screened at the Cinema Diverse: Palm Springs LGBTI+ Film Festival.

What are you currently reading/watching/listening to for work?

Tell us something about yourself not generally known?

The ATR Koker Awards recognise individuals who actively promote the language and empower others using Afrikaans as a medium.Schwarp was recognised for the skilful way in which he stays true to his first language, Afrikaans while working in predominantly English media circles. He hostson Jacaranda FM and presents on KykNet and Kie’s actuality program,. He’s also the producer and director of, an Afrikaans documentary, which was screened as an official selection at the Cinema Diverse: Palm Springs Gay and Lesbian Film Festival in the USA.“The awards honour people who actively empower others using Afrikaans as a medium. I’m extremely privileged that I get to ply my trade in my home language. The last few years I was able to create work that is inclusive and truly representative. Afrikaans should never be used to divide or exclude – it should actually bring people together,” said Schwarp.He goes on…“It’s an honour – truly. When one works in this ever-changing media industry, awards aren’t really top of mind. I’m grateful to have been recognised by such a prestigious organisation.”A journalist once called me “a full-fledged multi-hyphenate: online, on air and on point!”, and I think that sums me up quite well.In my role as digital lead I’m responsible for strategising and leading Jacaranda FM’s digital and audiovisual teams. This covers everything from client-centric content creation, editing online content, social media, video direction, and the list goes on.I have a lot of fun with my weekend shows on the station. I get to connect with our listeners by playing them more music they love, and sharing fun real-life moments – like the fact that I’m a 27-year-old who only got my learners license a month ago. It’s been wonderful having the listeners on this journey with me and they’ve since shared some great tips to help my driving process go smoothly.The support and team spirit. We are a lean team but we get things done. Our growth in the last year has been remarkable, especially online. Since joining the station as digital lead, JacarandaFM.com has officially become South Africa's most visited radio station website in 2019, servicing more than 1.1 million unique browsers per month.How long do you have? I started my journey in radio journey in varsity. I completed an undergraduate degree in Drama at the University of Stellenbosch – specialising in Media. I joined the campus radio station, MFM, hosted and produced a variety of shows during my five-year stint there. I also spearheaded the station’s marketing department for two years. In 2015, I joined Smile 90.4 FM as host of their early breakfast weekend shows, and in 2018 I was the host of a late-night talk show on CapeTalk before moving back to Johannesburg and starting at Jacaranda FM. I have also hosted a few lifestyle and actuality shows on Via TV and KykNet.I love that I get to do it all, because I enjoy it all. It’s immensely creatively fulfilling to work online, on air and on screen.Top two for 2019:Brené Brown’s– I’m fascinated by her work and she has great practical advice for individuals in the workspace. Highly recommended.I’m currently listening to Tarryn Lamb’s Christmas album – it’s actually on repeat!on KykNet – not sure if this is for work purposes or just plain indulgence.I sometimes have McDonald’s for breakfast and by ‘sometimes’ I actually mean three times a week! I’ll work on my summer body in 2020.