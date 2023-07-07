Golf-centric escapes: Transforming challenging days into unforgettable experiences

Here you can immerse yourself in the perfect blend of relaxation, elegance, and breathtaking fairways. Tee off at some of South Africa’s most esteemed courses, including Houghton, Steyn City, Copperleaf, Dainfern, Randpark, and Parkview, and unlock a world where luxury and golfing excellence converge.
“At Clico Hotel, Restaurant and Conferencing, personalised service and meticulous attention to detail are ingrained in our DNA. Our warm and knowledgeable staff are dedicated to surpassing your expectations, making every facet of your golfing experience seamless and extraordinary. From arranging tee times and transportation to sharing insider tips and local recommendations, we strive to curate a stay that exceeds your expectations,” a spokesperson for the venue said.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro seeking a challenge or a beginner eager to hone your skills, our golf packages will appeal. The three packages on offer are the:
All three golf packages also include breakfast daily, transport to and from the golf courses and dinner each night ranging from fine dining to a traditional South African braai, boma dinners and a unique authentic pizza experience. Additional excursions through our partner programme can also be arranged on request including:
Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting and unmistakably African landscapes and pristine fairways that await you at the prestigious golf courses which weave their own charming tapestry, offering a distinctive and unforgettable golfing adventure where every swing becomes an indelible memory.