Golf-centric escapes: Transforming challenging days into unforgettable experiences

Clico Hotel, Restaurant & Conferencing promises to turn even the most challenging day on the greens, filled with bogeys, into a memorable and enjoyable escape, with its three golf-centric escapes, featuring luxurious accommodations, outstanding golfing experiences, and delightful cuisine.

Source: 123RF.

Here you can immerse yourself in the perfect blend of relaxation, elegance, and breathtaking fairways. Tee off at some of South Africa’s most esteemed courses, including Houghton, Steyn City, Copperleaf, Dainfern, Randpark, and Parkview, and unlock a world where luxury and golfing excellence converge.

“At Clico Hotel, Restaurant and Conferencing, personalised service and meticulous attention to detail are ingrained in our DNA. Our warm and knowledgeable staff are dedicated to surpassing your expectations, making every facet of your golfing experience seamless and extraordinary. From arranging tee times and transportation to sharing insider tips and local recommendations, we strive to curate a stay that exceeds your expectations,” a spokesperson for the venue said.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro seeking a challenge or a beginner eager to hone your skills, our golf packages will appeal. The three packages on offer are the:

Ultimate City Golf Package which includes four nights in luxury accommodation at Clico Hotel, Restaurant and Conferencing, and three rounds of golf at Johannesburg’s prestigious golf courses at Houghton, Steyn City and Copperleaf Club.

which includes four nights in luxury accommodation at Clico Hotel, Restaurant and Conferencing, and three rounds of golf at Johannesburg’s prestigious golf courses at Houghton, Steyn City and Copperleaf Club. City & Country Golf Package , which includes four nights in luxury accommodation at Clico Hotel, Restaurant and Conferencing, one night at Walkersons Hotel in the picturesque Dullstroom, and three rounds of golf at the golf courses at Houghton, Copperleaf Club and Highlands Gate.

, which includes four nights in luxury accommodation at Clico Hotel, Restaurant and Conferencing, one night at Walkersons Hotel in the picturesque Dullstroom, and three rounds of golf at the golf courses at Houghton, Copperleaf Club and Highlands Gate. City, Country & Bush Golf Package, which includes three nights’ luxury accommodation at Clico Hotel, Restaurant and Conferencing, one night at Walkersons Hotel in the picturesque Dullstroom, two nights at Lukimbi Safari Lodge, one of only seven private concessions in the Kruger National Park, two game drives and four rounds of golf at the golf courses of Houghton, Copperleaf Club, Highlands Gate and Leopard Creek.

All three golf packages also include breakfast daily, transport to and from the golf courses and dinner each night ranging from fine dining to a traditional South African braai, boma dinners and a unique authentic pizza experience. Additional excursions through our partner programme can also be arranged on request including:

Extra rounds of golf

Local Johannesburg attractions – Apartheid Museum, Constitutional Hill, Cullinan Mine

Shopping

Trout fishing, and

Whiskey tasting.

Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting and unmistakably African landscapes and pristine fairways that await you at the prestigious golf courses which weave their own charming tapestry, offering a distinctive and unforgettable golfing adventure where every swing becomes an indelible memory.